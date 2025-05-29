BSF thwarts three infiltration bids at India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar

Tension sparked at the India-Bangladesh border in Sitalkuchi block of Cooch Behar on Wednesday as groups of Bangladeshi nationals tried to infiltrate India at least three locations along the border.

The attempts, allegedly orchestrated by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), were thwarted by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

After the incidents, BSF has intensified vigilance in the area.

Sources said that on Wednesday morning, a group of 13 Bangladeshis tried to enter India illegally in Sitalkuchi’s Sitai area. The on-duty personnel of the 78th battalion of the BSF stopped them. As the group retreated, they were reportedly stopped by the BGB and some other Bangladeshis near the zero line.

“They are still standing on the no-man’s land. The BSF is keeping watch,” said a source.

Almost at the same time, a group of Bangladeshis tried to sneak into India, soon after some Indian farmers crossed the border fence to reach their farmland in Paschim Sangarbari village.

“Some Indian farmers had crossed the gate at the fence to work on their land in the morning. Around 8am, troopers of the 157th battalion

of BSF saw some BGB personnel escorting some people towards the zero point,” a source said.

The BGB personnel halted at the zero point and then allegedly instructed the group to enter India.

“We were working on our land and saw the Bangladeshis approaching the fence. We informed the BSF and soon crossed the gate to reach our village. There were 16 Bangladeshis, including three women, whom the BGB was instructing to cross the border,” said a farmer who witnessed the incident.

Sarodubi, a village in Lalmonirhat district of Bangladesh, is on the other side of the border.

Almost at the same time, the BGB allegedly orchestrated another attempt to facilitate infiltration of another group of eight Bangladeshis, including three women, through the Dharala river to Salbari village in Sitalkuchi.

“The BSF aborted this attempt as well. Since then, the group has been loitering near the zero line. It is surprising that in broad daylight, groups of Bangladeshis are attempting to enter India illegally,” said a Salbari resident.

Senior BSF and police officers visited the spots. The police and the BSF are closely monitoring the situation along the border and an alert has been sounded across the bordering areas of Cooch Behar, sources said.

Rohingya arrests

A Hili police team in South Dinajpur arrested three Rohingya girls from the market area on Tuesday. The girls, aged between 18 and 21, had allegedly infiltrated India.

During the investigation, the police learned that they used to stay at the refugee camp at Kutupalong in Cox’s Bazar district of Bangladesh. They had “infiltrated” India a few days back.

On Wednesday, they were produced in court, which ordered police custody for them for three days.

Bangladeshis nabbed

Kumarganj police in South Dinajpur arrested alleged Bangladeshi infiltrator Milan Chandra Barman from a relative’s place on Tuesday night.

A Bangladeshi national was caught by army jawans near the Indian army camp at Bengdubi, close to Bagdogra on the outskirts of Siliguri, on Wednesday. Azizul Islam of Bangladesh’s Barisal reportedly admitted to having infiltrated India. He was later handed over to the Bagdogra police. On May 9, Ashraful Alam, another Bangladeshi national, was apprehended near MM Terai, a locality near the Bengdubi army camp.

Additional reporting by our Raiganj and Siliguri correspondents