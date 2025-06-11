BSF ‘high-handedness’ farmers from international border areas express disappointment

Residents living near the international border in South Dinajpur and Cooch Behar districts have expressed disgruntlement over the alleged high-handedness of the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

While a group of farmers living in some of the villages in Balurghat block walked up to the district magistrate’s office in Balurghat on Tuesday to register their grievances and to seek administrative intervention, those living in a village in the Dinhata sub-division of Cooch Behar demonstrated in their area, accusing the BSF of harassing them.

Farmers from villages like Durgapur, Sanapara and Pirizpur, which are near the Bangladesh border, reached the DM’s office.

“We are facing huge problems in taking cows to our agricultural land, which is beyond the fences, for ploughing. The BSF is allowing us twice or thrice a week to take the cows and plough through the gates at the fences. We doubt whether we would be able to produce crops if such restrictions persist,” said Nabakanta Barman, a farmer who joined the protests.

Shekhar Barman, another farmer, said they carried letters issued by local panchayats to validate their movement beyond the fences with cows and plough.

“The BSF is allowing us to stay beyond the fences for a limited period. Also, there is no regularity in opening the gates. We are facing inconveniences and urged the administration today (on Tuesday) for necessary intervention,” said the farmer.

Bijin Krishna, the district magistrate of South Dinajpur, said he had received a complaint. “We are looking into the issue and will take necessary steps,” he said.

In Cooch Behar, residents of Garoljhora, a village under Najirhat-II panchayat in Dinhata, congregated in a local ground and called for a mass movement against the BSF. They also blocked a local road in protest against a check-post that the BSF has set up ahead of the village.

“Our village is located within the fences. But whenever one has to enter or exit the village, he or she will have to show the identity proof to the BSF personnel who have set up a check post. This is unacceptable,” said Nabir Uddin Mia, a member of the

local panchayat.

According to the villagers, even while taking a patient to the hospital or while carrying items to the local market, they have to stand under the scorching sun in the queue at the check post.

“Even women and children are not spared. The BSF guards the border, and we cooperate with them. But why do we, being Indians, have to show our identities every time, despite living in the Indian mainland? It is not that we live beyond the fences,” said another resident.

Sources said on Monday, the villagers articulated their grievance to the local panchayat members, who in turn held a meeting with the BSF authorities. No decision, however, was made at the meeting.

This irked the villagers, and they staged a blockade near the local BSF camp. Also, they assembled on a local ground and called for a mass movement.

Nitish Tamang, the BDO of Dinhata 2 block, reached the village. He spoke to the villagers and assured them that the matter would be taken up with the concerned authorities. Based on his assurance, the demonstrators dispersed.

“If the issue is not resolved immediately, we will resort to protests again,” said a villager.