Brick-kiln owner with bullet injury dies

A brick-kiln owner was found dead at a house in Khokra village under the jurisdiction of Harishchandrapur police station in Malda district on Tuesday.

Saddam Hossain, 29, was a resident of Rangaipur village under the same police station’s jurisdiction.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, the district police chief, said the law enforcers had come to know that an incident of firing had occurred at the village in the afternoon.

The police went to the spot and during the preliminary investigation, found that Hossain had sustained a bullet injury to the head while he was at the house of

Ashraful Haque.

The police have collected evidence from the spot. A case has been registered, and an investigation is in progress.

Woman found dead

Fatema Khatun, 45, was found dead adjacent to a pond at Gaintola-Laxmipur village under the jurisdiction of Ratua police station in Malda district on Tuesday.

Police suspect that Fatema was electrocuted when she went to collect mangoes. The pond’s owner had allegedly laid live wire in the surroundings of the pond, said a source.

“We are searching for the pond’s owner. The WBSEDCL authorities have been asked to visit the area,” said a

police officer.