No trust left in CM’s law enforcers, BSF presence wanted, riot-hit villagers of Samserganj tell Governor

Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose was compelled to drive back nearly 5km on Saturday afternoon to hear the grievances of riot victims at Betbona in Murshidabad’s Dhulian municipality after villagers blocked the tail-end of his convoy and accused police of inaction and complicity with rioters.

The governor’s car and the pilot van had already passed through the area when the blockade began, unaware of the protest behind them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the impromptu blockade, the governor returned to Betbona from Daak Bungalow crossing on NH12, where he had paused for about 30 minutes while heading from Jafrabad to Behrampore en route to Calcutta.

Bose eventually reached the Ghoshpara area of Betbona, where agitated villagers demanded justice and a permanent BSF camp, making it clear they had lost all faith in the state police.

Villagers said they hoped the governor would stop in Betbona so they could share their plight. When he did not, frustration boiled over, prompting locals to stop the remaining cars in his convoy. Police and central force personnel rushed to the spot, explaining that the governor’s schedule had been pre-decided by his office and that the state administration had little to do with it.

But the residents refused to back down, insisting on a direct conversation with Bose. When informed of the blockade by riot victims, Bose promptly turned back.

When Bose reached Betbona, many villagers broke down in tears as they narrated their trauma. Bose stepped out of his car and inspected the signs of looting and arson. Villagers handed him a written memorandum describing the terror they endured during last week’s anti-waqf protests that snowballed into riots.

They stood with placards demanding a permanent BSF camp, and Bose assured them he would forward a report to the Centre.

At least 61 families had fled Betbona after the violence and were taking shelter at Paralalpur High School in Malda district. On Friday, governor Bose visited the Malda school to meet those displaced by the riots. But those still in Betbona insisted he witness the destruction firsthand, repeating their distrust of the police and thestate administration.

Residents alleged they were being barred from speaking to the media and even from meeting the governor.

“The police are desperately trying to hide the truth. They’re stopping us from speaking to the media and barring their entry. The role of the police is suspicious. We no longer trust the state police. Only central forces like the BSF can protect us,” a villager alleged. “If necessary, we will give up our own homes to set up the BSF camp,” said another villager accompanying him.

A peace meeting had been held in the area the day before, where the same demand was raised before ruling party MPs and MLAs. The sentiment was echoed again on Saturday in front of the governor as public anger intensified. The RAF was deployed, and a police barricade was broken by protesting villagers.

Earlier in the day, Bose travelled by road from Malda Circuit House to Samserganj, where he visited Jafrabad village and met the family members of the father-son duo Haragobinda Das and Chandan Das, who were killed in the riots that followed the violent anti-waqf Act protests.

Chandan’s wife Pinki pleaded with the governor to ensure security in their area. “We are living in fear. We have no faith in Mamata Banerjee’s police,” she said.

Bose shared the contact number of his “peace office” with the grieving family and promised to remain accessible. The victims’ families also urged him to facilitate the setting up of a BSF camp fortheir safety.

Speaking to reporters, Bose said: “They will get justice. I will ensure it. Regarding the BSF camp, I shall talk to both the Centre and thestate government.”

Expressing optimism, he said: “Both police and central forces are working together and the situation in the district will return to normalvery soon”.

Shortly after Bose left Jafrabad, a Congress delegation led by state party president Subhankar Sarkar and Malda South MP Isha Khan Choudhury faced public fury when they visited the Das homein Jafrabad.

Family members refused to speak to them, accusing Choudhury of arriving eight days too late. “Why come now, after all this time?” one of them asked the MP.

Delegation member Suman Roy Chaudhuri said both at Samserganj and Suti, people looked terrified. He said that wherever they went, villagers, particularly women, complained about police inaction. The delegation also visited the homes of those who suffered bullet wounds inthe violence.