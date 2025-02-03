BSF stops construction work by BGB along India-Bangladesh border in north Dinajpur

The Border Security Force stopped construction work by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the India-Bangladesh border in north Dinajpur on Sunday.

A source in BSF said that a team of the force’s Kishanganj sector observed some illegal construction was being carried out by alleged Bangladesh nationals along the embankment of Kulik River within 150 yards of the Zero Line. The BGB’s Govindpur border outpost is located near this area.

“Construction work was being carried out on Saturday night, which was observed by the on-duty patrolling guard of the BSF. We raised objections with the BGB. A flag meeting was held after which the work was stopped,” the BSF source said.

The BGB has promised not to carry out such work in the future, BSF sources said.

The BSF source said that the joint India-Bangladesh guidelines prohibit defence-related constructions within 150 yards of the international boundary.

A similar incident occurred at the India-Bangladesh border under Cooch Behar district a few days back, when the BSF posted at the India-Bangladesh border stopped the illegal construction of a sentry post bunker of the BGB in Dahagram-Angarpota, the sole Bangladeshi enclave that shares borders with the Mekhliganj subdivision of Cooch Behar.