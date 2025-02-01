BSF stops Bangladesh sentry work: Illegal construction by BGB at enclave

The Border Security Force (BSF) posted at the India-Bangladesh border stopped the illegal construction of a sentry post bunker of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Dahagram-Angarpota, the sole Bangladeshi enclave that shares borders with the Mekhliganj sub-division of Cooch Behar.

The enclave is connected to the Bangladesh mainland through the Tinbigha

corridor.

“In recent times, there has been an increase in illegal construction work by Bangladeshi citizens on the international border adjoining Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar within 150 yards of the border. Today, the BSF noticed the construction of a sentry post bunker by the BGB within 150 yards of the border in the Dahgram-Angarpota. Necessary intervention was made and the BGB was forced to stop the construction after strong opposition from the BSF,” said a release issued by the north Bengal frontier of the BSF.

In recent times, the enclave, which has an unfenced border with the Indian villages in its surroundings, has been in the headlines in

recent times.

This is because earlier this month, residents of Andaran-Kharkharia, an Indian village, installed fences along a three-and-half kilometre long stretch of the border, mentioning that it is necessary for their safety, despite objections by the BGB.

Later, glass bottles were hung on the fences so that the villagers and the BSF could be alert if anyone tries to breach or tamper the fences. Also, last Tuesday, the villagers fastened bamboo along the fences to prevent people from crossing through different layers of barbed wires.

“On every occasion, the BGB opposed but we carried out work. The BSF intervened and stood in our support,” said Anup Roy, a villager.

Sources in the BSF said along with the bunker, they also stopped construction of a house that was coming up within the 150 yards space from the zero line on the Bangladesh side that is opposite to the Phulkadabari in Mekhliganj.

“The BSF objected and the BGB took steps to stop the construction,” said a source.

Last week, some Bangladeshis had made a similar attempt to build two houses illegally within 150 yards of the border on the opposite side of Jhikabari, in the Kuchlibari area of Cooch Behar, BSF sources said.

That work too, was stopped following objections from

the BSF.

“We are constantly monitoring the border through and thwarting the attempts of illegal construction and smuggling by Bangladeshis,” said the release.

It may be mentioned after the Indian villagers had put the fences on their side along a stretch in the surroundings of the Bangladeshi enclave, members of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of the neighbouring country reacted to it.

On Wednesday, the Bangladeshi media reported that Lt. Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, the advisor to the ministry of home affairs in Bangladesh, had said that they intend to scrap some of the “uneven bilateral agreements” signed with India, including the agreement about Dahagram–Angarpota and the Tinbigha corridor that was signed in 2011.

He was speaking to newspersons after a preparatory meeting ahead of the director general-level talks between the BSF and BGB that are scheduled from February 17 to February 20.

On Friday, the Indian external affairs ministry responded to it.

“The DG-level talks between BSF and BGB are scheduled in New Delhi during which border-related issues are proposed to be discussed. We expect all mutually agreed MoUs and agreements to be honoured. These form the basis for structured engagements between the border guarding forces and facilitate the creation of mutually beneficial security and trade infrastructure along the border,” the ministry said in a statement.