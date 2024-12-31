Bombs hit house in Malda, finger at ex-husband

A man was accused of hurling two crude bombs at the house of his former wife in the Jhikodanga village under the jurisdiction of Harishchandrapur police station of Malda on Monday.

The explosions left Halima Parvin, the ex-wife of Rahim Ali, and her family members panicky. They have filed a complaint with police, blaming Ali for the attack.

“Ever since we have divorced, my former husband has been intimidating me and my family members and even resorting to attacks. Nine months back, he tried to torch my father’s house. We luckily escaped,” said Halima.

“Today, he hurled two bombs at the house that damaged a portion where my uncle stays. As we woke up and ran outside, we saw my ex-husband running away.”

Ali, however, said Halima was trying to falsely implicate him in the case.

Fridge blast

Tasmira Khatun, 16, was injured on Sunday night when the refrigerator at her house exploded because of a suspected technical glitch.

Tasmira, who stays at Kazigram, a locality under the jurisdiction of Englishbazar police station in Malda, was alone at home when the blast occurred.

Taher Sheikh, her father and a poultry farm owner, was away. Tasmira was admitted to Malda Medical College & Hospital with severe burns.

A fire broke out in the house after the blast. A fire tender doused the flames.