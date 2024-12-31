MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 31 December 2024

Bombs hit house in Malda, finger at ex-husband

The explosions left Halima Parvin, the ex-wife of Rahim Ali, and her family members panicky

Our Correspondent Published 31.12.24, 10:56 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A man was accused of hurling two crude bombs at the house of his former wife in the Jhikodanga village under the jurisdiction of Harishchandrapur police station of Malda on Monday.

The explosions left Halima Parvin, the ex-wife of Rahim Ali, and her family members panicky. They have filed a complaint with police, blaming Ali for the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ever since we have divorced, my former husband has been intimidating me and my family members and even resorting to attacks. Nine months back, he tried to torch my father’s house. We luckily escaped,” said Halima.

“Today, he hurled two bombs at the house that damaged a portion where my uncle stays. As we woke up and ran outside, we saw my ex-husband running away.”

Ali, however, said Halima was trying to falsely implicate him in the case.

Fridge blast

Tasmira Khatun, 16, was injured on Sunday night when the refrigerator at her house exploded because of a suspected technical glitch.

Tasmira, who stays at Kazigram, a locality under the jurisdiction of Englishbazar police station in Malda, was alone at home when the blast occurred.

Taher Sheikh, her father and a poultry farm owner, was away. Tasmira was admitted to Malda Medical College & Hospital with severe burns.

A fire broke out in the house after the blast. A fire tender doused the flames.

RELATED TOPICS

Crude Bomb Malda
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Atrocities get CM burial: Mamata asks Sandeshkhali women 'not to go if called'

Bengal CM sidestepped the land-grab allegations, although sources in her party and government said these plots — large tracts of fertile land converted into fisheries — were being quietly returned to the rightful owners
The vitals of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast, being monitored at the Khanauri border.
Quote left Quote right

I appeal to youths of Punjab & Haryana to rush to Khanauri border to save this satyagraha

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT