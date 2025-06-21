BJP marks June 20 for power: Saffron camp observes West Bengal Day, remembers Syama Prasad

The BJP on Friday observed Paschim Banga Dibas (West Bengal Day) on a massive scale, aiming to consolidate Hindu voters by using the narrative that Hindus in the state would have faced similar consequences as those in Bangladesh had Jana Sangh leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee not fought for the creation of today’s West Bengal on June 20, 1947.

BJP legislators, led by the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, marched from the Assembly to offer floral tributes at the bust of Mookerjee on Red Road. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar garlanded the bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near his Bhawanipore residence to mark the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most senior BJP leaders, both in Calcutta and various districts, observed Paschim Banga Dibas.

“We have been observing Paschim Banga Dibas on June 20 since 2021. However, this time, we aimed to observe the occasion in at least 1,000 places across Bengal. We want Hindus in this state to understand that they would have faced a similar fate as their Bangladeshi counterparts if Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee had not ensured the creation of this province,” Adhikari said after paying floral tribute to a portrait of Mookerjee in the Bengal Assembly.

According to the BJP, June 20 marks the establishment of the state of West Bengal in 1947, and the day should be officially observed as Statehood Day, recognising the leading role played by Dr Mookerjee in its formation.

BJP leaders further claimed that the Statehood Day on June 20 carried political significance, as it reminded people of recent atrocities in Bangladesh and the consequences they might have faced if Bengal had not remained part of India.

“The Bangladesh issue — particularly the turmoil and alleged atrocities against Hindus — has impacted the people of this state following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government. So, the narrative around how Dr Mookerjee played a proactive role in keeping today’s West Bengal with India will resonate ahead of next year’s Assembly elections,” said a senior BJP leader.

Understanding the BJP’s move to politicise June 20, chief minister Mamata Banerjee declared Poila Baisakh, the first day of the Bengali lunar calendar, as Statehood Day in 2023. After the proposal was passed in the Bengal Assembly, the government has been observing the occasion with much fanfare for the past two years.

However, Adhikari, the MLA from Nandigram, said if the BJP came to power next year, it would change the date and officially recognise June 20 as Bengal’s Statehood Day by passing a new resolution in the Assembly.

Political scientists believe the issue could help the BJP consolidate Hindu voters, particularly those who migrated from Bangladesh to the state following alleged persecution.

“It is a smart move by the BJP, and the June 20 narrative could bring electoral dividends if the party effectively reaches out to those who were forced to flee Bangladesh and settle in this part of what was once undivided Bengal. We must remember that there are at least 100 Assembly segments in our state where Hindu families with roots in Bangladesh are decisive factors — both in north and south Bengal,” said political scientist Biswanath Chakraborty.

Trinamool Congress leaders, however, claimed that the BJP’s political agenda would not succeed, as people accepted Poila Baisakh as the official Statehood Day.

“The BJP, which had no role in securing the country’s freedom, is now trying to lecture us on Bengal’s freedom. People will certainly reject their divisive agenda, and the results of next year’s elections will reflect that. Moreover, by denying the significance of Poila Baisakh as Statehood Day, they have also insulted the people of Bengal,” said Tanmoy Ghosh, TMC’s state general secretary.