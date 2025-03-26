Bangladeshi sent back to country for ‘abusing India’

A Bangladeshi national, who entered India through the immigration check post at Changrabandha in Cooch Behar with a valid passport and visa on Tuesday, was sent back to his country by district police within a few hours as he allegedly abused India on this country's soil.

The police asked the immigration authorities to send Md Azadur Rahaman back to Bangladesh.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the superintendent of police of Cooch Behar, said Bangladeshi Md Azadur Rahaman walked into India through Changrabandha after completing the immigration process on Tuesday morning.

"However, around 12.15pm, we got information that the person was creating a nuisance at the taxi stand near the border. A mobile van went and took him to the local police station. Later, he was handed over to the officers of the immigration check post so that he could be sent back to Bangladesh,” Bhattacharya said.

Sources said Rahaman’s son studies at a school in Kurseong and he had come to India to meet his son.

On reaching the taxi stand to hire a cab, he argued with a cab driver over rental charges, which led to him abusing India, sources alleged.

“The Bangladeshi got excited and uttered abuses against India. We were surprised to see his attitude. It was decided that no cab driver would take him to Kurseong. E-rickshaw drivers also refused him a ride to the nearest crossing from where he could have been able to take a bus,” said a resident.

Rahaman had to walk with his trolley for around 1.5km to reach VIP More in Changrabandha, a prominent crossing, to board a bus or a cab.

As he walked, some local youths followed him and shot his video on their smartphones. Near VIP More, some more people gathered around him as they learned about his alleged remarks.

As the news spread, the police acted promptly, and Rahaman was taken to the local police station.

“We spoke with senior officers who instructed he be sent back to Bangladesh. Eventually, he was handed over to the immigration authorities,” said a police officer.

Around 2.10pm, Rahaman was sent back to his country.

A police officer suggested that this was done for Rahaman's safety.

“Some people posted live videos on social media. In such a situation, he might have faced problems in case he had headed to Kurseong. That is why he was sent back to Bangladesh,” the officer said.