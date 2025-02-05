Balurghat BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri's aide assaulted by Trinamul Chhatra Parishad supporters

Amit Khatik, the personal assistant of Balurghat BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri, was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) supporters on Monday night.

Khatik, in his mid-30s, is under treatment at the super-specialty hospital in Balurghat. Payel, his sister, has filed a complaint with the local police. The police are probing the case.

Sources said on Monday, Khatik’s brother had an altercation with some students of Balurghat College who are supporters of TMCP.

Later on Monday night, over 20 students of the college reached Biswaspara locality in Balurghat town, and called up Khatik’s brother.

Khatik’s brother, his brother-in-law and an uncle went to the spot. The students beat them up, prompting them to call up Khatik.

When Khatik reached the spot, the attackers assaulted him. He suffered serious injuries in his head and hands.

“Some TMCP supporters were beating my brother and some other relatives. As I went to help them, they attacked me,” said Khatik.

As the news spread, MLA Lahiri called him over the phone and promised him help.

On Tuesday, Swarup Choudhury, the BJP president of South Dinajpur district, went to the hospital along with other party leaders.

“TMCP supporters, including some goons, were behind the attack. We want the police to nab all those involved in it,” said Choudhury.

Suraj Saha, a district TMCP leader, termed it a “family” issue and said the TMCP had no connection with the incident.