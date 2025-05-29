MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Alipurduar district administration asks for boarder details every fortnight from hoteliers

District is near the strategic Chicken’s Neck, the thinnest part of the Indian sub-continent that connects the Northeast with the rest of the country, it also shares borders with Bhutan and Assam

Avijit Sinha, Anirban Choudhury Published 29.05.25, 09:56 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Alipurduar district administration on Wednesday issued an advisory to hoteliers, and owners of private resorts, homestays and other accommodations, asking them to submit details of their boarders every fortnight.

The letter issued from the tourism cell of the district magistrate’s office instructed accommodation owners to share details of their Indian and foreign boarders on the second and 17th of every month.

“A format has been attached with the letter for their convenience, and an e-mail ID provided to which they can send details of people who stayed in their accommodations,” said a district administration source.

Alipurduar is near the strategic Chicken’s Neck, the thinnest part of the Indian sub-continent that connects the Northeast with the rest of the country. It also shares borders with Bhutan and Assam.

Sources said the administration's move came in the wake of chief minister Mamata Banerjee's alert.

Mamata, at an administrative review meeting of the north Bengal districts in Siliguri last week, asked the administration and the police to be vigilant as people were entering Bengal from states like Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand with “certain motives.”

“You have to steadily monitor the movement of these people freely entering Bengal. We don’t want any militant or anti-social to take shelter in our state,” Mamata had said, underscoring north Bengal was a “sensitive area”, sharing borders with different countries and states.

Bishnu Bhowmik, the Alipurduar Hotel Owners’ Association secretary, said the district had 60-odd hotels. "We are vigilant," he said.

Alipurduar Siliguri Corridor
