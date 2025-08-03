9-member TMC panel for Darjeeling plains set up to strengthen regional leadership

The Trinamool leadership on Saturday announced a nine-member core committee for the Darjeeling (plains) organisational district, instead of choosing a new district president.

The committee, announced through a media release, comprises prominent leaders, both rural and urban.

“There are representatives from different communities, women members and senior leaders like Gautam Deb. It is evident that the state leadership took an inclusive approach to avoid infighting,” said a party veteran in Siliguri.

Earlier, a similar core committee was announced in Birbhum district, following differences between party leaders Anubrata Mondal and Kajal Sheikh.

Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb, also a former state minister and still considered the party’s tallest leader in north Bengal, is a member. So is his deputy, Ranjan Sarkar.

Veteran leader Sanka Malakar, who has recently defected to Trinamool from the Congress, is included on the committee with Arun Ghosh, the sabhadhipati of the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP).

Ainul Haque, a prominent Trinamool leader of the subdivision and a member of the SMP, is also on the committee.

The committee also has four women — Papiya Ghosh, the immediate past district Trinamool president; Roma Reshmi Ekka, the sahakari sabhadhipati of the SMP; as well as party leaders Jyoti Tirkey and Sobha Subba.

A political observer pointed out that, unlike Birbhum, where Trinamool performed well both in Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, the party failed to prove its support base in the Darjeeling district.

“Since 2011, Trinamool could win only one seat (Siliguri) once (in 2011),” the observer said. “The new committee faces significant challenges before the 2026 Assembly polls.”

Trinamool plans to give equal importance to these nine leaders who represent different communities and areas, the observer added. “The party won elections in the local bodies (the SMC and the SMP) in 2022. This time, it is desperate to bag Assembly seats,” the observer added.

Sanjay Tibrewal, the Trinamool chairperson (Darjeeling plains district), hailed the decision.

“I thank my party leadership for forming the core committee. Senior leaders, women representatives and other prominent leaders are there in the committee, and we will all work together for the Assembly elections. Soon, the party will convene a meeting of the committee to draw up further plans in consultation with the state leadership,” he said.