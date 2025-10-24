5 Sikkim cricketers make it to Northeast squad of BCCI tournament

In a major boost to women’s cricket in Sikkim, five players from the state made it to the Northeast zone squad for the upcoming Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The tournament will be hosted by the Nagaland Cricket Association in Nagaland from November 4 to 14, with matches scheduled at the Sovima Cricket Stadium.

Nandika Kumari, Pranita Chettri, Primula Chettri, Priyanka Kurmi, and Samayita Prodhan from Sikkim were selected.

This marks the highest number of players from Sikkim ever chosen for the 15-member northeast zone team, confirmed Samir Nugo, spokesperson of the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA).

“This is a proud moment for Sikkim cricket. The inclusion of five of our players reflects their consistent performances and the state’s growing presence in the national cricketing arena,” Nugo told The Telegraph on Thursday.

He added that this is the first time the BCCI is organising a major national-level women’s tournament in the northeast, underscoring the region’s rising prominence in Indian cricket.

A source in SICA said the final team selection was made by the zonal selection committee during a recent meeting in Guwahati.

It was based on the players’ performances in the previous BCCI senior-level tournaments and the ongoing 2025–26 season.

Sheril Lepcha, physiotherapist of the Sikkim senior women’s cricket team, has been appointed as the physiotherapist for the northeast zone side. Lepcha is the first person from Sikkim to hold this position.

The Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy features top players from six zones — North, South, East, West, Central, and the Northeast— serving as a vital platform for regional talents to showcase their skills and stake a claim for national selection.

SICA president Tika Subba lauded the achievement: “It is a proud moment for Sikkim cricket that the highest number of players from our state have been selected for the

zonal team.”

A source said the other members of the northeast squad include Nabam Abhi and Nabam Yapu from Arunachal Pradesh, Kiran Bala Haorungbam and Ranjita Koljam from Manipur, Lalrintell Pautu from Mizoram, Riticia Nongbet, Debasmita Dutta and Solina Jaba from Meghalaya, Najmeen Khatun and Vipeni from Nagaland.