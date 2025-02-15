17 injured as mini truck overturns in Malda after holy dip in Jharkhand

At least 17 persons returning after the holy dip in the Ganga in Jharkhand were injured when their mini truck overturned in Malda district on Friday.

The accident occurred at Damodarpur on the Malda-Manikchak state highway under the jurisdiction of Englishbazar police station around 10.30am.

Sources said around 20 people from Habibpur block of the Malda district had gone to Rajmahal in Jharkhand to take the holy dip in the Ganga.

After the accident, local people rushed for help. The injured were sent to the Malda Medical College and Hospital. Of the injured, two are in critical condition, said sources.

Later in the day, Joel Murmu, the BJP MLA of Habibpur, and Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, the chairman of the Englishbazar municipality who also heads the Rogi Kalyan Samiti at the medical college, met the injured.

Police have seized the vehicle and initiated an inquiry.

In another incident, a brick-laden truck heading towards Chanchal from Harishchandrapur overturned in the Bottala area of Malda on Friday.

Police have detained the truck and the driver.

Biker hurt

Gautam Haldar, 36, was injured when the motorcycle he was riding skidded on AJC Bose Road near Hastings in Calcutta on Thursday evening. The resident of Baruipur has been admitted to SSKM Hospital.