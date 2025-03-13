Vacation planning: Six destinations that are perfect for a family summer vacation

When you’re single, your travel style veers towards the wild. When you’re a couple, it tends to steer towards more romantic destinations and relaxed itineraries. However, with children, the entire focus of your holiday tends to revolve around activities that will keep them occupied. With summer holidays just a couple of months away, there is a frantic need to plan a holiday that works wonderfully for the entire family – with a healthy mix of relaxation and action.

Here are six destinations that offer a complete package and a range of activities for the entire family.

Sri Lanka

A train snakes its way through Sri Lanka’s tea-growing region Shutterstock

For Indian travellers, Sri Lanka is an ideal destination. It’s easy access, with a hassle-free visa process. It’s affordable, and at times, works out cheaper than most domestic destinations. It’s got a wonderful mix of wildlife safaris at their Yala National Park, dolphin-spotting or whale-watching in Mirissa and even elephant safaris near Habarana or at Udawalawe National Park. There’s lots of beach bumming at Galle, Bentota, Mirissa or Weligama. Plenty of lazing by the pool at every hotel where kids can splash around and spend the entire day in the water. The food is not unfamiliar, and its similarities to south Indian dishes makes it feel like a home away from home.

Paris, France

An aerial view of Paris at sunset Shutterstock

Europe isn’t always the first choice for a summer vacation, because it’s never pegged as a child-friendly destination. But, the truth is far from that. Paris is a great vacation spot for a slice of European indulgence. You can eat your body weight’s worth of French pastries, take a trip to the top of the Eiffel Tower, or perhaps enjoy a picnic at the bottom. The biggest lure for children is a trip to Disneyland. It’s the best of both worlds where one can enjoy the charm of Paris and the magic of Disney. The truth is, you can never be too old for Disneyland!

Singapore

A view of central Singapore Shutterstock

Some destinations just scream ‘family adventure’, and one of those places is Singapore. What it lacks in size, it makes up for in experiences and activities. Singapore is easily accessible from India and is home to a plethora of kiddie attractions. Apart from several malls with plenty of shopping, Singapore has incredible local food like their famed Hainanese Chicken Rice or Singapore Chilli Crab at their food courts or hawker centres. It’s home to a mix of street food and high-end award-winning meals if you’re a culinary enthusiast. With attractions like Universal Studios, Sea World, Night Safari, cable-car rides and plenty more, you can have action-packed days full of adventure when you’re in Singapore. 2025 is actually an ideal year to visit, as Singapore and India are celebrating 60 years of bilateral relations and the destination and airline (Singapore Airlines) are offering year-long surprises, discounts and offers on various bookings.

Gold Coast, Australia

A beach along the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia Shutterstock

Australia is a stunning country that boasts of incredible scenic views and natural beauty. There are many parts of the country that are a delight to visit. But, when it comes to a family vacation, the Gold Coast is a fantastic region to explore. It’s home to some of the most popular beaches in the world — like Surfer’s Paradise, Burleigh Heads and Kirra Beach. It’s in the state of Queensland, which means you’re allowed to actually hold a koala bear — a great activity to do at their Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, which is home to many native Australian animals like the kangaroo, wombat or even a Tasmanian devil. For more adventures, you can head to one of the city’s many theme parks like Warner Brothers World, Sea World, Dreamworld or Wet ‘N’ Wild for a mix of water slides, rollercoasters, animal exhibits and just overall entertainment that is ideal for children of all ages.

Cape Town, South Africa

A panoramic view of Cape Town at sunset Shutterstock

South Africa is an underrated destination that most people tend to confuse with East African countries and think it only offers wildlife safaris. That couldn’t be further from the truth. While the safari is a great attraction, the city of Cape Town is a vibrant, fun destination that works for any kind of traveller, especially families. One can explore the city and visit its majestic Table Mountain by cable car, take a boat out on the ocean and enjoy a sunset cruise, explore all the shops and live entertainment (buskers and musicians) at the V&A Waterfront. You can take a day trip to South Africa’s famed Wine Country and visit small towns like Franschhoek or Stellenbosch and enjoy some wine tasting. Take a trip to the Kirstenbosch botanical gardens or to Boulders Beach and watch the African Penguins waddle around in their natural habitat. The list of activities is endless in this vibrant city, but whatever you end up doing, make sure not to miss their magical sunsets.

Goa

Shacks along Palolem beach in Goa Shutterstock

It’s tried and tested, and never disappoints. Goa is the evergreen holiday destination for any Indian traveller. It never goes out of style. It’s an easy destination where there are plenty of flights from all over the country and a number of hotels, boutique hotels and Airbnbs to choose from. It’s the ideal summer vacation spot where you enjoy the beach and the hotel swimming pool. And now, Goa is home to a robust selection of cool cafes and restaurants to dine at, and to die for. Some of the country’s best culinary maestros have made Goa their home, attracting tourists from all over.