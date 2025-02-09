Golden Gate getaway: A first-time visitor’s guide to San Francisco

It was a gorgeous October morning, sunny but cold, with cobalt-blue skies. Thankfully, San Francisco’s notorious fog hadn’t made an appearance, so like any first-time visitor, I decided to head out on a bay cruise. As we glided across shimmering waters, the majestic red-orange Golden Gate Bridge loomed ahead. Excited chatter broke out on the deck, and everyone (including me) clamoured to take photos. Sure, it’s a touristy thing to do, but isn’t it why we travel — to experience a new place in all its glory?

I had limited time on my maiden trip to the city last year, but I managed to pack in quite a few sights. Here’s how to make the most of your first visit to San Francisco.

Iconic sights

Begin your day at the Ferry Building (in picture), a historic landmark that dates to 1898. The enormous Beaux Arts-style building, with elegant arches and a 245-foot-tall clock tower, used to be the city’s primary transportation hub until the mid 1900s. It was transformed into an office space in 1955, but was re-opened to the public in 2003 as the Ferry Building Marketplace. This is a great place for a quick breakfast on the go — perhaps a gluten-free croissant or bagel from Mariposa Baking Company along with a caffeine hit at Blue Bottle Coffee.

From the ferry building, a leisurely 30-minute stroll along the waterfront brings you to Fisherman’s Wharf (in picture) to board a bay cruise from Pier 39.

Before you board the cruise, walk down to the viewing point of Pier 39 (in picture, left) to see a noisy group of sea lions that camps out on the marina year-round (in picture, right). Nearby, Aquarium of the Bay is also a must-visit, particularly if you’re travelling with kids. When it comes to the bay cruise, there are several options, including the Blue & Gold Fleet and Red & White Fleet. I chose the former since it’s included in the San Francisco CityPASS, which is value-for-money if you plan to visit multiple attractions, e.g. the cruise, aquarium, and SFMOMA. (Get it here: citypass.com).

The hour-long cruise takes you under the Golden Gate Bridge and around the infamous former prison island of Alcatraz (in picture), while offering breathtaking views of San Francisco’s skyline. An entertaining live narrator shares stories of the city’s rich history, from the Gold Rush era to its vibrant modern culture.

Culture vulture

The cruise brings you back to Fisherman’s Wharf, which is packed with restaurants where you can enjoy fresh seafood. You can also try creamy clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl at Boudin Bakery (in picture). Dating back to 1849, it is considered the oldest continually operating business in San Francisco. After lunch, head downtown towards Union Square.

You can take a taxi or bus, of course, but the more scenic route is by riding a historic cable car (in picture). Hop on the Powell-Hyde or Powell-Mason line for a thrilling jaunt through the city’s steep hills, passing famous landmarks and seeing stunning city views. (Pro tip: sit on the outside seats on the left for the best views.) The last stop is Powell St cable car turnaround, where you can see how these historic cars are manually rotated for the return journey!

From here, it’s a short walk to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) (in picture, left) The museum is home to an impressive collection of contemporary and modern works, including those by renowned artists like Jackson Pollock, Frida Kahlo (in picture, top right), and Yayoi Kusama.

A dose of art later, go to Alamo Square to see the Painted Ladies, a row of colourful Victorian homes made famous by TV shows and movies.

View finder

As the sun begins to set, make your way to Coit Tower perched atop Telegraph Hill, which offers sweeping 360-degree views of the city and bay.

Alternatively, head to Twin Peaks (in picture) for one of the best panoramic perspectives, especially at sunset. Both locations are ideal for capturing that Insta-worthy shot of San Francisco bathed in golden hues, although the latter is some distance from the city centre, so plan accordingly.

San Francisco’s nightlife is as diverse as the city itself. If you’re in the mood for some live music, head to The Fillmore, a legendary neighbourhood/venue that has hosted some of the biggest names in music history, from Jimi Hendrix to The Grateful Dead, and has been hosting an annual jazz festival (in picture) since the 1980s.

Alternatively, for a dose of laughter, catch a show at Cobb’s Comedy Club in North Beach. Grab a post-show pizza at Tony’s Pizza Napoletana or head further south to Chinatown (in picture). Here, dim sum spots (try Hang Ah Tea Room) and noodle houses (try Hon's Wun-Tun House) stay open late, offering a delicious way to cap off your night.

Where to stay in San Francisco

Located in Embarcadero, just a short walk from the waterfront, The Jay is a chic boutique hotel with spacious rooms and suites, many of which offer unparalleled views of San Francisco Bay. (Book here: jayhotelsf.com)