Postcard pretty: Reasons behind including Switzerland's Morcote in UN World Tourism Organization's Best Tourism Villages

Snowcapped mountains, lush meadows, pristine lakes and fairy-tale villages… these are just some of the things intrinsically associated with Switzerland. Known for its breathtaking beauty, this landlocked country is home to some awe-inspiring scenery and ravishing landscapes. And adding to the timeless charm of Switzerland are its quaint villages, which, at the risk of sounding cliched, are straight out of a postcard or the pages of a fairy-tale book. Morcote, perched on the shores of Lake Lugano (Ceresio) in the canton of Ticino, is one such place. This erstwhile fishing village that, in 2016, won the title of ‘The most beautiful village in Switzerland’, was designated among the ‘Best Tourism Villages’ by the UNWTO (World Tourism Organization) in 2023.

Medieval Town

Morcote, whose name is derived from the Proto-Latin terms ‘mora’, meaning stony area, and ‘caput’, meaning end, signifying the end of the mountain or rock, dates back to as early as the 10th century. During the late Middle Ages, this village was a flourishing harbour and a bustling port with shipping, fishing and farming being the main drivers of its economy. A bevy of artists, too, made the village their home towards the end of the Middle Ages.

Inside Santa Maria del Sasso in Morcote

Located just under 15km from the city of Lugano, Morcote today is known for tourism, handicrafts and wine production. The village’s natural beauty is complemented by its picturesque setting between the towering mountains and the placid lake, making it one of the most photographed places in Switzerland. Thus, visiting the village entails touring its beautiful lakefront, or promenade, including the village centre and its winding alleys, and then heading upwards to take a tour of its historical sites including ancient churches and towers.

Architectural Gems

As you stroll along the banks of the lake, the Mediterranean flair is hard to miss, especially on a bright sunny day. While the side facing the lake has a plethora of restaurants where you can find locals and tourists relaxing over meals and drinks, the archways of old patrician homes on the other side is hard to miss. These portici (porticos), or arches, were an integral part of the medieval stone houses that were built here between 1300 and 1500. They served as the meeting point for fishermen as well as for artists who sold their products under the arches.

While many of these structures were destroyed when the water level of the lake rose, you can still see quite a few of them as you head towards Melide from Pizza Grande. Just like the yesteryears, the arches today house a number of boutique stores retailing goods like handcrafted ceramics, candles, souvenirs and even handmade pasta. There are also cafes and ice cream parlours where you can savour snacks, drinks as well as the quintessential gelato.

While the Palazzo Paleari is a prominent landmark, the Torre del Capitano is hard to miss. This 50-metre, three-storeyed tower dates back to 1249 and has housed a police station, school and town hall in the last century-and-a-half. One of the inner stone walls sports a complete set of the coat of arms of the ancient families of Morcote, making it a historically significant monument to visit.

Other walls have faint frescoes that have been carefully preserved. Take time to explore the narrow passageways and cobblestone alleys of the village, whose ancient walls and brick facades seem to hold several secrets and stories of the region’s chequered past.

History Beckons

As you leave the lakeside and head in the direction of the Way of the Cross, a flight of 400 steps leads you to the renowned Santa Maria del Sasso (Saint Mary of the Rock) built in the Renaissance-Baroque style of architecture. This church was built in several phases starting from 1470. The interiors are a highlight and are replete with tiled Romanic columns, frescoes in the Lombard style and an exquisite marble altar. The church complex also houses the 17th century chapel of Saint Anthony of Padua, which is built in an unusual octagonal shape.

Chapel of Saint Anthony of Padua

While the top offers some panoramic views of Lake Lugano and the surrounding landscape, do not miss the views as you climb the steps leading to the top. Apart from stunning vistas, there are several wayside shrines, exquisite frescoes as well as the Church of Saint Anthony the Great as you ascend. This church dating to 1300 has a well-preserved main nave and its walls are adorned by Quattrocento paintings that are sure to leave you spellbound with their artistic brilliance.

Activities Galore

In addition to sightseeing, Morcote, also known as the ‘Pearl of Ceresio’, is a haven to relax and rejuvenate. Apart from unwinding on the shores of Ceresio, you can swim, take a boat cruise or walk along several dedicated trails in the village. If you are in a mood to explore a little beyond this idyllic village, head over to Gandria, which is yet another pretty village on the shores of Lake Lugano nestled at the foot of Mount Bre.

The Olive Grove Trail, aka ‘Sentiero dell’olivo’, which is a panoramic 3.5km walk between Gandria and Castagnola, is a great idea off the tourist track. This walk showcases the unique geological, archaeological and geographical aspects of the region, including the Moltrasio limestone rock formations and the cultivation of olive trees which is native only to this part of the country.

Further, you can also visit the delightful Swissminiatur, which is Switzerland’s largest open-air miniature museum, in Melide about 5.5km from Morcote. Spread over a whopping 14,000sq m, this park has over 125 models of some of Switzerland’s famous landmarks. So, from the Federal Parliament building in Bern to Zurich airport and the castles of Burgdorf and Chillon to Heidi’s Village in Maienfeld, this adorable museum has brilliantly crafted 1:25-scale models set amidst landscaped gardens teeming with flowers and lush greenery. A highly enjoyable place that is popular with children and adults alike!