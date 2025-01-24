Plan your Nainital travel itinerary with a local’s guide to the hill town

Nainital, nestled amidst the Kumaon hills, is a picture-perfect hill station that has captivated travellers for generations. While the allure of the eponymous lake or tal and the bustling Mall Road is undeniable, a true Nainital experience has much more to it. Here’s a local’s guide to uncovering some hidden gems and authentic experiences for a memorable trip to this enchanting hill town.

Fun family time at Nainital Zoo

For all those visiting Nainital with children, Nainital Zoo is a great place to start your trip. Located right in the heart of the town, the zoo is home to a diverse range of animals, from majestic Himalayan black bears, playful monkeys, to the elusive leopard, and more. Keep about two hours to see the zoo at a leisurely pace.

Timings: 9.30am - 4pm; closed on Thursdays

Entry: Rs 100 for adults, Rs 50 for children, and Rs 200 for foreigners

Unveiling Kumaoni heritage at the Himalaya Museum

For a dose of history and culture, head to the Himalaya Museum. Established in 1987, it is a treasure trove of artefacts that trace the history and culture of the Kumaon region including coins, handicrafts, and ancient weapons. Don’t miss out on the section on traditional crafts showcasing woodcarving, embroidery, and household articles used in a conventional Kumaoni home.

Timings: 10.30am - 1pm, 1.30 - 4pm

Hikes and panoramic views at Tiffin Top

For picturesque panoramic views, a trip to Tiffin Top, also known as Dorothy’s Seat, is a must. While the cable car ride offers a convenient ascent, the real reward lies in the scenic vistas that unfold from the summit. You can enjoy a leisurely afternoon amidst the verdant hills, capturing stunning views of the Naini Lake, the surrounding peaks, and the distant snow-capped Himalayas. The views of the sunset from this point are breathtaking. Those who enjoy montane scenery can opt for the hiking trail to the viewpoint.

The hiking trail leading to Tiffin Top

Prayers at the Naina Devi Temple

Perched on the shores of Naini Lake, the Naina Devi Temple stands as a testament to Kumaon’s deep-rooted spirituality. This revered shrine boasts a history that stretches back to the 15th century. Tragically destroyed by a landslide, it was rebuilt in 1842 in all its glory. The temple is dedicated to Sati, and legend says that the goddess’ eyes fell upon this very spot during Shiva’s sorrowful journey of taking her remains after her father performed a yagna, and forever imbued the lake with divine grace. As a mark of respect, the temple roof proudly displays two eyes, mirroring the goddess’ gaze.

Devotees flock to the temple in large numbers, seeking blessings and the air vibrates with spiritual energy, particularly on Bhadrapad Shukla Ashtami, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar in August-September.

Boating on Naini Lake

No visit to Nainital is complete without a leisurely boat ride on the tranquil Naini Lake. Even though the boat ride is one for the checklist, it is a beautiful way to admire the picturesque scenery of the surrounding hills as you sail over the reflection of the mountains on the lake’s pristine waters. Opt for a paddle boat or a rowboat instead of the motorized ones, enjoying the gentle rhythm of the oars.

A bird’s-eye view of town from the cable car

The aerial ropeway in Nainital is a significant attraction connecting Mallital (at the upper end of Naini Lake) to Snow View Point. At 2270 m above sea level, the ride offers stunning views of the Greater Himalayas, including Nanda Devi and Trishul peaks. You can see the Greater Himalayan peaks clearly through the vintage-style binocular point installed at Snow View Point. Visitors can spend time admiring the scenery at the viewpoint; kids can play at a newly opened amusement park and indulge in a plate of Maggi or sip on some hot tea and coffee.

Timings: 10am - 4pm

Entry Fee: Rs 300 for adults, Rs 200 for children

Nature walks at Eco Cave Park

The Eco Cave Park or Eco Cave Garden are a natural cluster of rocky caves carved out into different animals, making them a fun way for children and adults alike to experience nature. From the majestic Panther and Tiger Caves to the Apes Cave and Flying Fox Cave, each creates an adventurous atmosphere for explorers of all ages. Beyond the caves are hanging gardens, which make for ideal picnic spots. Keep a few hours to explore all the caves and soak in the beauty of the flora and fauna surrounding it.

Timings: 9.30am - 5.30pm

Entry Fee: Rs 60 for adults, Rs 25 for children, Rs 25 for camera photography

Shop at the Tibetan Market

Indulge in a delightful shopping spree at the vibrant Tibetan Market. Browse through a colourful array of handicrafts, including intricately woven Tibetan carpets, warm woollen clothing like shawls and sweaters, and unique souvenirs like prayer flags and silver jewellery. Don’t forget to bargain for the best deals! When you need a break from the shopping, stop at one of the stalls for steaming hot momos and thukpa.

The bustling Mall Road is a great place to shop for souvenirs and to get a bite

Culinary delights

Nainital offers a delectable array of cuisines. Here are a few spots to check out:

For authentic Kumaoni cuisine, head to Anupam Restaurant in Bara Bazar. Try the gathu (buckwheat dumplings) and ragi roti with gahat dal (black gram lentils), accompanied by local chutneys and pickles.

For Indian and Continental options, Gardenia at The Manu Maharani offers a charming ambience and a diverse menu to satisfy every palate.

For quick bites and street food, explore the bustling Mall Road and Tibetan Market for a variety of options, from savoury momos and alu tikki to sweet treats like gulab jamun and rasmalai, you will be spoilt for choice here.

If you have the luxury of time, also plan visits to Raj Bhawan, Gurney House (Jim Corbett’s summer house) and Pangot and Kilbury Bird Sanctuary located about 11kms from Nainital.

Travel details

The best time to visit: March - June

How to reach: Many direct trains connect New Delhi to Kathgodam. Hire a taxi from there to reach Nainital in 45 minutes. You can also fly to Pantnagar airport (40 mins from Kathgodam)