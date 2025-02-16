Copenhagen Calling

Ranked consistently as one of the happiest nations of the world, Denmark recently topped the list of countries offering the best quality of life. Further, The Greater Copenhagen Region recently announced a campaign offering the world’s first ‘Life Quality Insurance’ for anyone who moved here. Well, this speaks volumes about the region’s easy and friendly vibe and the work-life balance it offers.

As a tourist who recently visited Copenhagen, I sure experienced this ‘feel-good’ vibe and was definitely captivated by the city. From charismatic castles and canals to cycles and clean energy, Copenhagen is a city that is multifaceted to say the least. It is both ‘culturally rich’ as well as ‘contemporarily cool’, making it a place where the old and new blend seamlessly.

Royal City

Tapestries inside Chrstianborg Palace depicting Danish history

Denmark is home to one of the oldest monarchies in the world, dating back to the Viking times, and it is not surprising that the capital city is dotted with palaces, castles and royal monuments. Given that it is an integral part of the city’s history, I decided to see some of the key places.

The Christiansborg Palace is a great place to start your royal trail and I was lucky to be in time for one of their free guided tours. This palace, which is now home to the Danish Parliament, the Supreme Court, and the Ministry of State, was the erstwhile residence of the kings and queens. You can take a tour of some of the magnificent royal rooms like the Tower Room, The Oval Throne Room and the Alexandra Hall that are used even today for various state events.

The Great Hall is one room that is not to be missed for it is here that you can see Her Royal Highness Queen Margrethe II’s tapestries that were specially crafted by Bjorn Norgaard. Awe inspiring to say the least, this series of 11 tapestries depict centuries of Danish history.

The Amalienborg Palace complex in the heart of Copenhagen comprises four identical palaces built in the Rococo style and serves as the residence of the Queen and the Crown Prince and his family. It is a great place to take a stroll and also watch the daily ritual of changing of the Royal Danish Guard.

The 17th century Rosenborg Castle houses a treasure trove of paintings, royal treasures, artefacts and crown jewels and is the ideal place to visit if you are a history buff.

Kaleidoscope of Sights

The Copenhagen harbour, which was once a bustling fishing and merchants’ port, has a great influence on the city’s spirit and is today a major recreational, shopping and dining hub. Nyhavn is, of course, the most popular and Instagrammable harbour with its striking facade of colourful buildings overlooking the pristine waters. This iconic harbour has a number of old houses that have been renovated today into cafes, eateries and restaurants, making it the perfect place to catch a meal.

A view of the waste-to-energy plant in Copenhagen

The Copenhagen harbour itself is about 13km long and the entire Harbour Circle as it is called, has dedicated walking and bicycle paths. Alternatively, you can take a canal tour to explore the city’s canals or even opt for the 100 per cent electric harbour buses, which are a popular form of public transport. From kayaking, swimming and even harbour bathing, there is never a dearth of activities you can do here. And while walking along the harbour, do check out one of the city’s most cherished monuments, the Little Mermaid statue inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale of the same name.

Tivoli Gardens, one of the oldest amusement parks in the world that is believed to have inspired personalities like Hans Christian Andersen and Walt Disney, is a must visit, especially if you are travelling with kids. With distinct themes according to the season, this park with its beautiful gardens, great architecture, magical rides, musical concerts and fine restaurants, has something to offer for everyone. And if you are a fan of old buildings, head over to the Round Tower, which is a landmark in the city, standing tall since 1642. It is Europe’s oldest functioning observatory, whose top is accessible by a flight of spiral stairs and offers stunning views of the city.

Local Attractions

From strolling on its green neighbourhoods like Osterbro and Carlsberg district to relaxing in one of its many expansive parks, Copenhagen offers plenty of unique experiences. Copenhill, known for its avant-garde design, is the city’s artificial ski slope that has been innovatively built over a waste-to-energy plant. The building, which was named Building of the Year in 2021, also houses a hiking trail and a climbing wall. It is little wonder that Copenhagen is currently the Unesco World’s Architecture Capital till 2026.

Freetown Christiania is yet another distinct attraction in the city which stands out for for its bohemian vibe. The area was once a military base but has now been inhabited by a group of like-minded residents who are known for their hippy and colourful life. This vibrant quarter is replete with quirky street art, chic cafes, galleries and boutique stores. Do remember that taking pictures here is not allowed.

Very close to Christiania free town is one of Copenhagen’s most famous churches, the Church of Our Saviour, known for its spiral design and Dutch Baroque architecture. If you are feeling adventurous, climb up the steps leading to its 95-meter-tall serpentine tower to get a breathtaking view of the city.

Torvehallerne is a great place to soak in the essence of local culture and cuisine. This market, with its unending array of shops and stalls, retails everything from fresh produce like fruits, vegetables, flowers, olives and cheese, to snacks like sandwiches, tapas and crepes. Do not forget to sample the delectable Danish pastries here!

Church of our Saviour in Copenhagen

Beyond Copenhagen

Whether you are a history lover or culture buff, there are several interesting day trips you can take from Copenhagen, all of which are easily accessible by road and train.

Head to the historic city of Roskilde, which is a just a 25-minute train journey from the capital, for a trip back in time at the Vikings Ship Museum. Here you can unravel treasures of the bygone era through five original Viking ships that were unearthed from the Roskilde Fjord. You can also live the Viking life by taking a ride on one of the original Viking ships while here!

The Roskilde Cathedral, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site and serves as the burial place of the Danish kings and queens, also calls for a visit.

Shakespeare lovers can visit the historic seaside town of Helsingor (Elsinore). It is home to the Kronborg Castle which is famous for being the setting of Shakespeare’s famous play Hamlet.

Odense, which is the third largest city in the country, is home to the engaging Funen Village, an open-air museum. It is filled with farms, houses and buildings depicting Danish life in the 18th and 19th centuries. Odense is also the birthplace of Hans Christian Andersen, where you can visit his home and museum.

And before you leave, visit the eclectic Storms Pakhus, an erstwhile industrial warehouse now home to a plethora of eateries serving some great street food from across the world.