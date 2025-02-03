Little feet in the big city — a child-friendly holiday in Bangkok

I have visited Bangkok innumerable times, both with and without children. Without children, Bangkok meant a whirlwind of late nights, street food, speakeasies and cheap beer. But who would have thought that this big bustling metropolis could be child-friendly, if you plan it right? My son has collected more Thai stamps on his passport than his age and I truly believe Bangkok is the easiest and quickest getaway with kids — offering adventure, cultural assimilation and all.

Public transport

The BTS Skytrain is great option if travelling with young kids and strollers Shutterstock

Bangkok’s streets are a whirlwind of tuk-tuks, taxis and motorbikes and the traffic can get intense. If you are travelling with children under three and strollers in tow, taxis and the BTS Skytrain is the way to go. The Grab app is great and makes travel effortless, simplifying taxi bookings and eliminating haggling. My four-year-old loves tuk-tuks and the BTS, so we mostly stuck to those.

Eat like a local

There’s a 7-Eleven around every corner in Thailand, stocked with all kinds of snacks that will appeal to your little one Shutterstock

One thing is for sure — you won’t go hungry in Bangkok. There is a restaurant to suit every palate, including many Indian eateries that will make your life easier in those picky situations. Trust me when I say this, you don’t need to carry food from home for kids. From butter bread and yogurt at 7-Eleven, to Amritsr restaurant (available on Grab and across multiple locations), meal times are a breeze.

Hajime Robot Restaurant @hajimerobot/Instagram

Mango sticky rice is a great transition food to introduce Thai cuisine to little ones. Once they are comfortable, let them have a ball by picking out their favourite snacks at 7-Eleven before choosing a dish at a local Thai eatery. Roti, a common street food, is also something that they’ll love. For variety, food courts at EmQuartier and Siam Paragon offer multiple cuisines under one roof. Themed cafes, street food stalls, and community diners all lend themselves to hassle-time options too. Tech-savvy older kids will love the Hajime Robot Restaurant, while younger ones will have a blast at Bumpy Daisy parenting cafe. For fuss-free easy meals, Pizza Palla Romana, a small Italian deli, is a reliable go-to.

Things to do

Bangkok has no shortage of kid-friendly experiences, ensuring fun-filled days for little adventurers.

Inside Safari World Shutterstock

Safari World with Safari Park and Marine World will keep the kids entertained all day. It’s hot and sticky so be prepared to stay hydrated and pre-book your transfer and ticket for a hassle-free visit.

Fickle Lifestyle is heaven for the art lovers, offering splash painting, weaving workshops, cookie decorating and neon painting.

HarbourLand is a chain located in multiple malls, and has massive indoor playgrounds that let kids burn off energy while you shop in peace.

Iconsiam mall has immersive pop-ups and the ongoing Little Prince Universe (till May 11, 2025) immersive experience kept my son busy for a good solid hour.

The Commons in Thonglor has Little Pea play groups and multiple dining options for a simple chill day.

Where to stay

Sukhumvit is the go-to location for families who want a modern city vibe with a side of adventure. Well-connected by the BTS Skytrain (near Asok station), this prime location is home to Bangkok’s business district and shopping malls like Terminal 21, green spaces like Benchasiri Park and some great restaurants.

While Riverside is great for easy access to heritage neighbourhoods and sights, (right) Sukhumvit gives modern city vibes Shutterstock

For families who want a mix of culture and tranquility, Riverside is a beautiful spot. It’s close to Bangkok’s top landmarks like the Grand Palace, Wat Pho, and the buzzing Asiatique night market. The hotels here often come with larger grounds and pools, perfect for chilling after a day of sightseeing.

General tips and tricks

Suvarnabhumi Airport is huge and can feel overwhelming, but there’s a fast track for infants, which makes the process simpler. Pattaya is just a short drive away, and despite its inglorious reputation, it’s a fantastic family-friendly destination. Centara Grand Mirage is the ultimate family resort, offering endless activities so you don’t have to plan a thing.





Watsons and Boots stocks almost all the medicines you’ll need from nasal spray to antibiotics, and pharmacists available around the clock. Try and choose a hotel with a doctor on call because with kids, you never know when you might need one.

So long as you plan ahead and try not to be too ambitious in what you see and do each day, Bangkok serves up adventures big and small that will leave little travellers with stories to tell for years.

The author is an economist and full-time millennial mother, struggling to cope with daily chores