Finding love anew under the Maldivian sun on a luxury getaway

When we arrived at the private jetty of the Patina Maldives resort in the remote North Malé atoll, I made a silent promise to myself — this spontaneous trip to the Maldives, born out of a cancelled visa for our long-planned Georgia holiday, would be nothing short of unforgettable. It had to be. After all, it was my first chance since the pandemic to celebrate my partner’s birthday somewhere magical. The Maldives checked every box — close to India, visa-free entry, seamless flight connections, and the allure of secluded luxury. Yet, even with all the expectations I had set, nothing could have prepared me for the luminous aqua-green waters that greeted us at the Fari Islands, 27 nautical miles north of Malé. They seemed to stretch endlessly, shimmering under the Maldivian sun.

Outside our private beach villa at Patina Maldives, the first hint of adventure was waiting. A baby shark glided effortlessly through the shallow reef as the resort’s Essentialist briefed us about the villa. Nearby, three hermit crabs had taken over our pool deck, scuttling about as if they were the rightful guests. It struck me then how romancing someone you’ve been with for years takes intentional effort. But here, in this untouched paradise, we rediscovered not just each other but also facets of ourselves we hadn’t explored before — two water babies in their 30s, ready to dive into the deep blue for the first time.

Designed by Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan, the villas and the sandbank island exemplify minimalist elegance. Natural textures and open spaces blur the line between indoors and out, creating an intimate connection to the surrounding environment. The villas evoke the warmth of a beach home, making every moment feel serene and personal.

Looking for underwater treasures

Pods of dolphins are a common sight on a cruise in the waters of Maldives Shutterstock

The adventure truly began with a sunset cruise. Pods of dolphins leapt alongside our boat, their joyful arcs a stark contrast to the stories of struggle beneath the surface. Our guide, a marine biologist from Dive Butler, narrated tales of coral resilience post-tsunami and highlighted how the younger generation of the island nation is now coming forward to save their treasured reefs.

Over the next few days, we found ourselves immersed in this underwater world. Snorkeling became our daily ritual, and while we mourned the sight of bleached corals, we also found hope. At Patina’s coral farm, we created ceramic habitats, small gestures to aid in coral regeneration. Sharing this act of conservation felt like a new kind of intimacy, one rooted in a shared commitment to preserving something larger than ourselves as I watched my creative partner build a shipwreck like the one from Pirates of the Caribbean effortlessly, with Balinese clay.





Underwater, the magic multiplied. Rain pattered gently on the surface as we swam above vibrant parrotfish and darting sergeant majors. A curious moray eel peeked out from its rocky hideout, its sharp gaze meeting ours briefly before it retreated. My heart raced when a sea turtle glided past us, its movements deliberate and serene. When we locked eyes through our snorkel masks, the exhilaration and awe in my lover’s gaze mirrored my own. It felt as though, in that fleeting underwater moment, we were seeing each other anew — a spark reignited, a bond deepened.

Discovering the treasures of marine life while snorkeling Shutterstock

Cherishing every moment

Romance here wasn’t about candlelit dinners or Instagram-worthy backdrops, though there were plenty of those too. It was about the quiet adventures that made us a team — swimming hand in hand above a reef, spotting baby sharks on morning walks, eating gelato for lunch from the tuk tuk serving them at the Marina Village, or simply watching dolphins dance on the horizon. These shared moments became the fabric of our time here, woven with discovery and connection.

Having gelatos from the adorable tuktuk at Marina Village must be on your itinerary Shutterstock

We indulged in delectable meals at Kōen and Roots at Patina, two dining venues that left a lasting impression for their design and culinary sensibilities. Kōen’s Japanese-Scandinavian fusion delighted us with its artful plates, while Roots’ plant-based creations highlighted the island’s commitment to sustainability. Eating Maldivian pine nuts alongside Japanese Hamachi was quite discerning, paired with a peach wine made in house.





The resort’s art installations, thoughtfully scattered across the property, added another layer of charm. Hiroko Takeda’s Home Deep Blue tapestry greeted us on arrival, its textured design inspired by Japanese folk craft. The pavilion by James Turrell, Skyspace Amarta, played with light and perspective, offering a serene place to reflect. Other works strewn across the 41 hectares of Patina, like the mirrored Synthesis Monoliths by Hongjie Yang and the contrasting stone sculptures by Jose Dávila, blended seamlessly with the natural surroundings, reminding us of the delicate interplay between art and nature.

Skyspace Amarta by James Turrell Courtesy Patina Maldives

On our last evening, we sat by the beach, watching the sun dip below the horizon. The conversations of people around us — honeymooners and anniversary celebrants alike — all circled back to the one theme of finding common ground. For us, in the past decade of our courtship, that common ground has always been the natural world. From coral conservation to sharing the thrill of spotting a fish we hadn’t seen before, conscious travel offered us a way to connect not just with each other but with the planet.

A romantic evening by the water at Patina Courtesy Patina Maldives

Patina Maldives is sought after by many, including celebrities, like Telugu star Ram Charan and more recently, Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor, for the luxury of privacy. The fact adds to the star-studded appeal of a Maldives holiday, perhaps. But for us, the true stars of this trip were the baby sharks, the moray eels, and the shimmering parrotfish that brought us closer than ever. In their world, under the pattering rain, I found a piece of ours that felt brand new.