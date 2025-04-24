Instagram’s Edits app throws an uppercut to rival CapCut to attract content creators

Instagram’s quest to take advantage of the uncertainty around TikTok in the US has led to the creation of a new app called Edits. It is an alternative to CapCut, which is owned by ByteDance, the same company that also owns TikTok.

The app allows creators to easily create videos to post on Instagram and Facebook. The app was first teased in January (in select locations), the night TikTok briefly went dark in response to a US federal ban that is still being discussed.

Edits is joining a crowded market of mobile video editors. It offers easy options for amateur creators who need to work on the move. There are not enough features yet to take on professional programmes like those from Adobe but its user-friendliness is worth noting.

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now and no matter what happens, we think it’s our job to create the most compelling creative tools for those of you who make videos for not just Instagram but for platforms out there,” said Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, in a Reel posted in January announcing the app.

To use Edits, it needs to be linked to an Instagram account. If you’re logged into multiple accounts on the iPhone, you can choose an account by tapping on the profile picture and username. The app saves the edited videos to your camera roll but you have to manually export them to Instagram and Facebook to post them.

Among the many features of Edits, there is “stickies” that looks like a sticky note to open up a workspace to work on ideas, key in trends or just generally take notes.

You can shoot videos natively in Edits in HD, 2K and 4K. You can also change frame rates — going from 24 to 30 to 60 frames per second. There is an option to pick between SDR and HDR. The side menu also lets you add a green screen background and trending sounds or access Meta AI’s creation tools.

The app also helps in tracking analytics. You can access performance metrics from your Reels, including views and reach. The data can take you back as far as 60 days.

The universality of Edits is worth noticing. Meta and Instagram can encourage creators of all kinds to use Edits as opposed to CapCut for all of their short-form content. In its announcement post, Instagram notes that Edits is designed to help creators make videos not just for Instagram or Facebook, but also for “any platform”, which indirectly takes a dig at competitors like TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

Further, Edits lets you export videos watermark-free but on CapCut Pro you need to pay to export a video without a watermark.

Future-focused features include a ‘Modify’ tool that will allow creators to use AI to alter the “look and feel” of their videos. Also, a ‘Keyframes’ feature lets users pick specific moments to change the position, rotation, or size of their clips. And creators will soon be able to collaborate with other creators or brands to get feedback on their drafts. Meta is also working on offering more fonts, text animations, transitions, voice effects, filters, sound effects, and music options in the future.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump extended the deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok’s US operations or face an effective ban. The deadline is now mid-June.

Beyond Edits and CapCut

Adobe Premiere Rush: It’s easy and instinctive to use, offering several powerful editing tools with a simple interface and regular updates. Further, it is multi-platform, effortlessly sliding into almost any creative workflow. Thanks to Creative Cloud support, you can edit videos across Android, iOS and desktop devices.

Videoleap: It’s packed with AI tools and effects. There is a free trial available, but using the best tools requires either a subscription or, like LumaFusion, a one-off fee. While editing videos, it’s fairly straightforward, using a timeline to shorten, lengthen and add clips. Touch gestures are surprisingly smooth while buttons and icons are clear and intuitive.

DaVinci Resolve for iPad: The interface is a scaled-down version of the desktop version and allows you to import footage, edit a project, add transitions, titles, effects and colour grading, all with a well-designed touch-based interface.