All stranded tourists rescued from Chaten after landslide in Sikkim

The final batch of tourists left stranded at Chaten in Sikkim were airlifted on Friday, five days after landslides had cut off the place in Mangan district.

Sixty-three tourists and 17 local people were evacuated during sorties carried out by MI-02, MI-49 and MI-39 helicopters from the Pakyong Greenfield Airport to Chaten.

Sources said all the tourists stuck at Chaten had been rescued with Friday’s

operation.

A devastating landslide had left almost 1,900 tourists stranded at Chaten. The landslide that occurred around 7pm on Sunday killed two soldiers and an army porter, while six people are

still missing.

Among the missing are Lt Col Pritpal Singh Sandhu, his wife Squadron Leader (retd) Aarti Sandhu and their daughter Amaira.

“A total of four helicopter sorties were conducted from the Pakyong Greenfield airport to Chaten today (on Friday),” said a source.

In a video message, a relieved tourist said they were stranded for five days. “However, the Sikkim government, the Indian Army and the local people took care of us,”

the tourist added.

Sources said the government had been arranging transport from the airport for the tourists airlifted from Chaten, and a medical check-up was also being conducted on them.

“A medical team from the health department has been deployed at the airport to conduct basic check-ups on rescued tourists upon their arrival,” said a source.

Sources said there were also plans to conduct helicopter services on Saturday to transport essential relief materials from the Pakyong airport to Chaten for civilians and the army personnel stationed there.

Arrangements are also being made to bring local people from Chaten.

The sources said a massive portion of the Chungthang-Sankalang road, a vital link in north Sikkim, had caved in between

Safoo and Shipgyer on Thursday night, completely disrupting traffic.

“Restoration work is expected to be delayed because of the unstable soil condition and ongoing rain in the area,” said a source.

Tourist dies

Shravanti Datta Roy, 61, a resident of Calcutta, died after she fainted near the Hee Water Garden near Dentam, about 130km from Gangtok.

Sources said the deceased had reached Sikkim with her husband Sushital Roy.