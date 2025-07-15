The chink in Fauja armour: Inability to present birth certificate to verify his age

The unfailing dedication of 114-year-old Fauja Singh defied the limits of age.

But the widely recognised "oldest marathon runner in the world" struggled till the end to have his records officially recognised. Primarily due to his inability to present a birth certificate to verify his age, despite holding a passport, according to The New York Times. Such lack of official documentation kept him from entering the record books even as he earned global admiration for his on-track feats.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 14, Singh died at the age of 114 after being hit by a vehicle while out for a walk in his home village. His death brings renewed attention not just to his remarkable athleticism, but also to the deeper issue his life embodied: how undocumented lives, particularly in the Global South, often go unrecognised by the systems that define legitimacy in the modern world.

Top feat, but no recognition

Born in rural Punjab over a century ago, Singh stunned the world in 2011 when he claimed to become the first centenarian to finish a full marathon. His feats on the track earned him global admiration, but a lack of official documentation kept him from entering the record books.

In 2011, Singh broke several world records in the 95-plus age category, prompting Doug Smith, co-chair of Ontario Masters Athletics, to describe it as the most remarkable accomplishment he had ever seen.

“He rested between the events by sitting down and having a few sips of tea,” Smith said in a 2017 interview with The New York Times.

There were challenges surrounding his records, too. Statisticians pointed out that Mr. Singh needed help to cross the finish line.

Strong support and loyalty from fans

Singh’s case became emblematic of the difficulties race officials faced in determining the ages of elderly runners, especially when the athletes were born in places where birth certificates were unavailable or lost during tumultuous times.

Despite these obstacles, Singh maintained strong support from fans and some officials who admired his spirit and dedication. In a 2016 interview with The Times, Singh expressed no resentment toward officials for not officially recognising his records. He emphasised that he had always been transparent about his accomplishments. He added that while some may choose to doubt him, many others found inspiration and joy in his achievements.

As a Sikh, he earned the nickname "Turbaned Tornado" and was widely recognized by the media as the oldest marathon runner in the world. Though his records were never officially recognized, his former coach Harmander Singh said Fauja Singh’s achievements embodied perseverance and resilience in old age.