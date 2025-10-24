MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistan withdraw from Junior Hockey World Cup to be held in India in November to December

The team replacing Pakistan for this event will be announced soon, reads a statement

PTI Published 24.10.25, 01:28 PM
Pakistan has pulled out of the Junior Hockey World Cup to be held in India in November-December, the international hockey federation (FIH) confirmed to PTI on Friday.

FIH said Pakistan's replacement team for the November 28-December 28 event, to be held in Chennai and Madurai, will be announced soon.

"We can confirm that the Pakistan Hockey Federation has notified the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that its team initially qualified for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 won't participate eventually," said FIH in a statement released to PTI.

"The team replacing Pakistan for this event will be announced soon," the statement added.

The sporting ties between the two nations have been hit since the April 22 Pahalagam terror attack and India's retaliation in the from of Operation Sindoor.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

