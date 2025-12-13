Paes, Bhupathi reunite courtside as nostalgia colours Tennis Premier League Season 7

Indian tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi were spotted together on court during Day 4 of the Tennis Premier League Season 7, bringing back memories of their celebrated partnership.

Paes attended the league as the brand ambassador of GS Delhi Aces, while Bhupathi was present in support of SG Pipers Bengaluru, a franchise owned by SG Sports, where he serves as chief executive officer.

The former doubles partners, who won three Grand Slam titles together and rose to world No. 1 as a pair, have been long-time supporters of the league and were seen backing their respective teams on the charcoal grey court in Ahmedabad.

Speaking at the venue, Paes said it was a pleasure to be in the city and witness the growth of the league. He said the Tennis Premier League was part of a broader dream to expand and popularise the sport across the country.

Paes also thanked fellow players and organisers for their continued support, noting that the league had succeeded in bringing together junior players, professionals, men and women, along with international participation.

In the day’s third match, SG Pipers Bengaluru edged past GS Delhi Aces 51-49 in a closely fought contest.

Reflecting on the evening’s fixtures, Paes said competitive rivalries involving familiar faces added to the spirit of the league and showed how sport continued to unite players across generations.

GS Delhi Aces currently lead the points table with 211 points. Paes said the season had started well for his team but added that there was still plenty of tennis left to be played, calling the format both challenging and engaging.

Paes also spoke about his mentoring role, saying that building platforms like the Tennis Premier League allowed young players to earn, compete and grow against top-level competition.

Highlighting the league’s progress, the 18-time Grand Slam winner said the tournament had completed seven consecutive seasons and expressed hope of taking it global in the future, while stressing that hosting it across Indian cities remained a personal source of pride.