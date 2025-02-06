Out of retirement, Saurav Ghosal returns to the squash court to participate in Octane Sydney Classic

India’s premier squ­ash player Saurav Ghosal has come out of retirement and once again become a member of the Professional Squash Association (PSA). Ghosal will take part in the Octane Sydney Classic to be held in Sydney from February 19-23.

“I have become a PSA member again from January 1 (this year). I’ll be playing my first tournament in Sydney from February 19-23,” the 38-year-old Ghosal said from Chennai late on Wednesday evening. “Hopefully, I’ll play the major ones... Will try my best.”

In April last year, Ghosal announced his retirement from professional squash. A winner of 10 PSA titles, his final appearance on the PSA Tour was at the 2024 Windy City Open, where he lost to the United States’ Timothy Brownell in the last 64.

So, what then made him change his mind and come out of retirement?

“I always wanted to continue playing for India. Going back to PSA seems important in that regard,” Ghosal said.

This decision from Ghosal implies retirement is not on his mind at present and there’s a fair chance he could be present in India’s squash team for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Before that, there’s the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year.