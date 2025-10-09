KL Rahul’s consistency as Test opener crucial for India ahead of South Africa series

KL Rahul has been moved around the batting order fairly a lot, and what has stood out is his flexibility to adapt to the different positions in Test cricket. But if any spot puts him on a different level altogether, it’s the opener’s slot.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia last year marked his return as an opening batsman. In what was a disappointing outing for India as a whole, Rahul was noticed for his solidity upfront — he scored two 50-plus scores too.

Backed to continue as an opener on the tour of England this year, he had a bigger responsibility in the top four following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s retirement from the longest format of the game. And he delivered his duties to near perfection.

Rahul finished the five-Test tour with 532 runs, hitting a couple of tons and half-centuries each and averaging 53.20. No wonder his performance upfront was equally crucial in helping India avoid a series defeat.

Continuing from where he left off in England, Rahul produced yet another solid hundred in the series opener against the West Indies in Ahmedabad last week to play a role in laying the foundation for India’s innings victory.

What exactly is Rahul doing differently to be so consistent at the top of the order? Is it about any change or two in terms of his technique?

“That KL has been provided with an assurance that he’ll continue to open seems to have given him some security. That sense of security gives you a scope to express yourself as there’s no sword hanging over your head,” former national selector Devang Gandhi told The Telegraph on Wednesday.

“That’s also helping him in making an impact as he knows his role, which is defined and restoring the confidence his team has shown in him.”

More than an improved technique, it’s Rahul’s mindset that is helping him tick the right boxes, Devang added.

“It’s more about his mindset.

“With the right mindset, you also know which ball to leave and which to play. It helps you make better decisions, which is why KL’s conversion rate, too, is a lot better than what it used to be.”

Proteas test

The second Test against the Windies in New Delhi from Friday gives Rahul a chance to get some much-needed batting practice before the crucial home series against South Africa, beginning at Eden Gardens on November 14. For sure, India need to beat the reigning world Test champions to be better placed in the World Test Championship standings.

For that to happen and for India to win the two-Test series against the Proteas, Rahul’s services upfront will again carry a huge amount of significance. “Being an opener, KL sets the tone,” Devang said. “Both (Yashasvi) Jaiswal and he complement each other and can off the back foot as well as the front foot.

“Against the Test champions, no doubt, it will be challenging for the openers. But they do have the ability to set the tone.”

Before leaving for England, Rahul’s long-time personal coach Samuel Jayaraj had advised him to remain calm and composed. Rahul did so, and it paid him dividends. India would hope the same happens against South Africa too.