India aim to stay focused and ruthless against Oman despite handshake row

The handshake controversy, which followed the match against Pakistan, and whatever happened thereafter will be of little interest to Team India.

Having made the Super Four stage of this Asia Cup after two thumping wins over UAE and Pakistan, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will certainly look to finish the league phase by walloping Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Given the kind of hammering the Indians inflicted in their last two matches, they shouldn’t be having too many problems in registering yet another victory against the Associate nation. They should again be supremely confident of showing their might

over Pakistan when the two sides face off for the second time in the competition in Dubai on Sunday.

However, India will be hoping their middle-order batters, especially Sanju Samson, and all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, can have a crack at the opposition bowlers and get some decent batting practice before the business end of the tournament. It would be good if keeper-batter Samson and the two all-rounders spend some time at the crease instead of finding themselves in a pressure situation straightaway during any of India’s Super Four games.

For that to happen, though, India need to bat first on Friday and also think about shuffling their batting order a little bit so that the ones who haven’t batted yet in the tournament get a chance to do so.

Although India may not be too affected by the

outside noise, the handshake controversy and its aftermath will again be discussed

going into Sunday’s contest against Pakistan.

The Indians, however, are trying to remain as calm as possible. Going by chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav’s words, India don’t seem to be overawed at all with facing Pakistan again.

“When you step onto the field, it’s just a batter in front of you. I’ve always approached it this way against Pakistan,” Kuldeep said on Thursday.

If that’s also the mindset of Kuldeep’s teammates, the pressure will reduce further.