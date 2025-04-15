Two coaches in two leagues send out a clear message: Indian talent can lead

Indian football clubs have always been obsessed with foreign coaches. The first thing they do while finalising a team is bring a foreign coach on board. Most of the time it does not pay off and the club goes for another foreigner.

Stubbornly, they refuse to have faith in Indian coaches. However, given a chance, the Indian coaches have not performed badly.

Two coaches this season have proved that point. Khalid Jamil for ISL side Jamshedpur FC and Real Kashmir FC’s Ishfaq Ahmed have delivered despite the limited resources at their disposal.

Khalid, one of the most successful coaches in recent times, took Jamshedpur FC to the semi-finals of ISL-XI where his men put up a dogged performance before losing to eventual champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Ishfaq’s Real Kashmir FC finished third in the controversy-ridden I-League without losing a single match at home. With a bit of luck, Jamshedpur FC could have played in last Saturday’s final and Real Kashmir could have been champions in their respective leagues.

“It’s in our culture. For centuries, we have been obsessed with a foreign language and that has shaped our thinking. Anything foreign is good,” Ishfaq, 42, who never minces his words, told The Telegraph.

“It will change with time. Indians will have their chance. It cannot change overnight,” Khalid, five years senior to Ishfaq, was circumspect.

Khalid is with Jamshedpur FC for one and a half seasons. He took charge after the club parted ways with Scott Cooper. In 2023-24, they finished in the bottom half of the ISL table. This season, with a mix of unknowns and rejected players, they were the league’s surprise package.

Ishfaq has been helming Real Kashmir FC for the last two seasons. A perennial mid-table club, the Srinagar-based outfit thrived under the former India player this season.

Their success gives hope to the likes of Steven Dias (assistant to Khalid in Jamshedpur), Rennedy Singh, Noel Wilson and Clifford Miranda.

“We are more than happy with Khalid. But I do not see this as a foreign coach versus an Indian coach debate. Khalid is competent and his achievements speak for him,” Jamshedpur FC chief executive officer Mukul Choudhari said.

Khalid’s CV is enviable. During his early days as coach of Mumbai FC, who worked on a shoestring budget, Khalid regularly kept the club in the mid-table of the I-League. Then, in 2016-17, he scripted a fairy tale, guiding Aizawl FC to their only I-League triumph. That caught the nation’s imagination, drawing parallels with Leicester City’s Premier League success the previous season.

There were reports about a movie depicting Aizawl FC’s phenomenal I-League campaign, with Ajay Devgn playing the role of Khalid. The film was titled Zero to Hero, but unfortunately, it did not materialise.

“Aizawl FC was the highlight of my career. And then NorthEast United and now Jamshedpur FC,” Khalid said. “I am learning every day.”

Ishfaq said Khalid’s man management skills are exemplary. “I played under him in Mumbai FC. If a certain

player did not suit the formation he wanted against a particular team, Khalid would speak to him. That helped to clear the air.”

Khalid credits former India coach Wim Koevermans for everything he has achieved. “I learnt a lot from him. My coaching acumen got better.” Ishfaq also has Eelco Schattorie, Steve Coppell and Ivan Vukomanovic to thank. “You pick up the nuances and then use your own ideas.”

Ishfaq, during the AFC Pro Licence course, had a 4-4-2 formation as his preferred choice since Vukomanovic at Kerala Blasters was playing in that style. “But in Real Kashmir, with the players I have, 4-3-3 is the choice.”

Ishfaq gave breaks to a host of local talents this season, which is a big boost to Jammu and Kashmir football. That earned a pat from chief minister Omar Abdullah, too. “These things motivate you,” he said.

Of late, there is a clamour for an Indian coach for the national team. Khalid should be a front-runner for the job, but he was not thinking about it. “Super Cup is the next challenge and then I will plan for 2025-26 season.”