Robi Hansda’s late goal secures 33rd Santosh Trophy for Bengal against Kerala

Robi Hansda scored the only goal of the game in the fourth minute of added time in the second half

Our Bureau Published 01.01.25, 11:18 AM
Robi Hansda celebrates with teammates after scoring the winner for Bengal in the Santosh Trophy final on Tuesday, in a picture posted on X

Bengal extended their supremacy in the Santosh Trophy with a 1-0 win over Kerala in the summit clash at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. This was also Bengal’s 33rd Santosh Trophy crown.

Robi found the back of the net with an easy finish from point-blank range after Aditya Thapa headed the ball into the box.

Both the sides have shown form befitting of their stature in the tournament, winning nine of their 10 matches, while drawing one each during their march to the title clash.

Historically, Bengal have dominated at this stage. In recent times, however, seven-time winners Kerala have had the edge over their eastern rivals, winning the 2017-18 and the 2021-22 titles by defeating Bengal in the final.

State sports minister Aroop Biswas lauded the Bengal squad for their achievement.

So did Trinamul Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee.

“Bengal has once again etched its name in history by clinching the Santosh Trophy for a record 33rd time, defeating Kerala in a hard-fought final with a solitary goal by Robi Hansda.

This victory feels personal as six players from Diamond Harbour Football Club (DHFC) — Naro Hari Shrestha, Rabilal Mandi, Ayon Mondal, Supriya Pandit, Vishal Das and Suprodip Hazra — were part of the squad, with four of them featuring in today (Tuesday)’s match,” Abhishek wrote on his X handle.

