NorthEast United FC defeats Chennaiyin FC 3-0 to qualify for playoffs

NorthEast United FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in an ISL-XI match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai to qualify for the playoffs.

Nestor Albiach drew first blood before Jithin MS and Alaaeddine Ajaraie got into the act in a first-half blitzkrieg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennaiyin FC had their moments in the second half but failed to convert their chances.

With this win, NorthEast United have 35 points from 23 games. They host East Bengal in their last match on March 8. It will be of academic interest as East Bengal are already out of the Super Six reckoning.

NorthEast United FC showed urgency from the first minute, pushing bodies forward in search of the goal. Their early pressure saw Jithin force a save from goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz in the fifth minute.

Having confirmed a second-placed finish, FC Goa host laggards Mohammedan Sporting in Margao on Tuesday.

FC Goa have been assured of a second-placed finish after Jamshedpur FC dropped points with a 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters.