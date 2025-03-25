MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Manchester City to launch first football academy in India, picks Kolkata as base

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in London

PTI Published 25.03.25, 10:57 PM
General view of Manchester City flags inside the Anfield stadium

General view of Manchester City flags inside the Anfield stadium Reuters

Manchester City FC would set up a football academy in Kolkata, and it signed an agreement in this regard with the Techno India group on Tuesday, officials said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in London, they said.

Banerjee, who is visiting London to seek investments for the state, said she was happy with the development.

This would be the English club's first football academy in the country, and would be known as Man City Football School, officials said.

It would provide opportunities to youngsters not only from West Bengal but across India to nurture their talents, they said.

Techno India group operates a number of colleges, universities, and schools across the state.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

