ISL: East Bengal look to maintain unbeaten streak in clash against Hyderabad FC

East Bengal will host Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday, having won their last two matches of ISL XI.

They are keen to maintain their unbeaten streak. However, their prospect of qualifying among the top 6 is almost nil. Currently at eighth spot with 24 points from 21 games, even three wins from here will take them to 33 – just one more than the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC who have 32 points from the same number of games played.

East Bengal’s head coach Oscar Bruzon feels his team is well-settled.

“Our team looks in good shape, form, and are determined to sustain our winning run and finish the season on the best note. We cannot take our opponents lightly,” he said.

The situation is not bright for Hyderabad FC either, who have won and lost twice each in the past five games, placing themselves at the penultimate position with 17 points from 21 encounters.

East Bengal have remained unbeaten in their last three ISL fixtures against Hyderabad FC, winning twice and drawing once. Another positive outcome will make it their joint-longest unbeaten run against a single opponent in the ISL.

In total, the two teams have played nine games against each other, with Hyderabad FC winning four times and East Bengal emerging victorious twice. Three games have ended in draws.