East Bengal face Mumbai City in a crucial clash to keep playoff hopes alive

Mumbai City FC would look to maintain their winning streak and remain in the play-off qualification zone when they host East Bengal in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Friday.

The Islanders have returned to winning ways with a 3-0 triumph against Mohammedan Sporting last week and they are currently placed sixth with 27 points on the back of seven victories and six draws.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Petr Kratky-coached side has a chance to do a league double for the second time over the Red & Gold Brigade, having won the reverse fixture 3-2 previously.

However, Mumbai City haven't beaten East Bengal at home in the competition, even unable to find the back of the net in both of their previous encounters against the Kolkata-based side in this stadium, losing and drawing once each.

East Bengal, however, have struggled to find their feet on the road this season. They have won just once in their last eight away games, drawing once and losing six times.

However, East Bengal's last game saw them bag a 2-1 win against Kerala Blasters, as they snapped their two-game goal drought.

Currently, the Red and Gold Brigade are at the 11th spot in the points table. They have won and drawn once in their previous five matches, losing thrice, and have 17 points from as many games.

Trailing the sixth-placed Islanders by 10 points, this is East Bengal's chance to cut the gap in a direct contest and then hope to produce a winning run to make a late surge for the play-offs (by finishing in top-six).

Mumbai City head coach Petr Kratky said he believes that the team is getting better with every game.

"We feel that we are getting stronger and better, which is very important for me as a coach. I am very happy with where we are and how we’re doing," he said.

East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon emphasised the unpredictability of every game in the ISL.

"One of the good things about the ISL is that every game is very tight. All lineups are very balanced. You can never predict which team is going to win which match," he said.

The two teams have faced each other off nine times in the ISL. Mumbai City have won six games, whereas East Bengal have emerged victorious twice. One game has produced a draw.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.