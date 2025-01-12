Derby delight: Jamie Maclaren's early goal helps Mohun Bagan Super Giant gain 1-0 win against East Bengal

Mohun Bagan Super Giant stretched their dominance over arch-rivals East Bengal with a 1-0 win in ISL-XI at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Jamie Maclaren scored in one minute 40 seconds and it was enough for Bagan to see out their arch-rivals who were a man down for most part of the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jose Molina’s men are now eight points clear (35) at the top of the table. Second-placed Bengaluru FC have 27. East Bengal are 11th with 14 points from 15 games.

The Mariners have won nine times and drawn once in their 10 derby clashes against East Bengal in the ISL.

Mohun Bagan started the game strongly. The East Bengal backline were caught off-guard as Asish Rai’s long ball found Maclaren in space.

East Bengal defender Hector Yuste was slow to react and Maclaren slotted it past an onrushing Prabhsukhan Gill without any difficulty.

“Individual mistakes are proving costly for us,” rued East Bengal coach Oscar Bruzon during the post-match interaction with the official broadcaster.

East Bengal gained a lot of momentum as the first half came to a close with the

likes of Jeakson Singh, Vishnu and Cleiton Silva getting on the ball in the final third and creating problems for the Bagan backline. However, they weren’t clinical enough to end the first half on level terms.

In the dying minutes of the first half, East Bengal thought they had a penalty when a PV Vishnu attempt struck Apuia Ralte’s left arm inside the box. Strangely, referee R. Venkatesh, who was standing close, missed it, to the disappointment of the East Bengal players.

“Two penalties not given,” Bruzon could not hide his disappointment.

In the 21st minute, Bagan’s Manvir Singh had a chance to make it 2-0, but missed a sitter.

In the 64th minute, Souvik Chakraborty got a red card for his second bookable offence.

East Bengal were caught on the break after a corner and Chakraborty had no other option but to bring down Liston Colaco outside the penalty box.

“I am happy with the result but should have scored more when they were a man short. Full marks to the boys,” Molina said. “We have to keep on working hard.”

East Bengal threw bodies forward in the final few minutes. Bagan, who had their eighth clean sheet in the league, stood firm.