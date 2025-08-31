MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Debutant Muhammed Uvais makes a statement as India beat Tajikistan in Cafa Cup opener

The last time India defeated Tajikistan was in 2008 in the AFC Challenge Cup final

Our Bureau Published 31.08.25, 12:22 PM
Muhammed Uvais.

Muhammed Uvais. AIFF

India defender Muhammed Uvais is living a dream.

Five years back, the 27-year-old from Malappuram, Kerala, was staring at an uncertain future without a club. But, in the past two weeks, the Punjab FC player's life has changed.

A call-up to the national camp by new coach Khalid Jamil, making the cut for the Cafa Nations Cup and debut for India against Tajikistan in Hisor on Friday.

“I had always dreamed of playing for India, but when he (Khalid) became the head coach, I started to think that maybe I would now get the opportunity,” Uvais, who played under Khalid during his stint at Jamshedpur FC, told the-aiff.com.

“Even then, my inclusion in the probables took me by surprise. I was initially not a part of it."

His long throw, just five minutes into his debut, gave India the lead on Friday.

“I did not have much in mind, actually. All I wanted to do was to put the ball in a good area inside the box, targeting Sandesh (Jhingan), he said.

“But this is not the time to rest on such things. Yes, we have won an important game after a long time, but we have very strong opponents in the form of Iran in the next game (on Monday). That will be a tough one, and we need to be prepared for it,” Uvais added.

Iran came back from a goal down to defeat Afghanistan 3-1 in the other Group B match.

The last time India defeated Tajikistan was in 2008 in the AFC Challenge Cup final.

