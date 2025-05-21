With an eye on England Tests, Mohammed Shami swings to red-ball mode

Just six wickets from nine appearances at an economy rate of 11.23 indicates Mohammed Shami has had a hard time in this IPL. But given Shami’s overall credentials, can IPL performances be the sole yardstick to measure his worth?

Hardly a month remains for India’s five-Test tour of England, with the series opener beginning on June 20 at Leeds. Having been just as important as his pace colleague Jasprit Bumrah on overseas tours in particular, Shami already has his mind on the England series, getting his preparation underway.

The 34-year-old quick wasn’t a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in their clash against the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Monday. With the Sunrisers out of the playoffs race, it won’t be surprising if Shami misses at least one or both of their remaining games (against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday) of this IPL.

“He’s already in preparatory mode for England. Even at nets for his franchise, he’s bowling with a ball white on one side and red on the other. That way, he’s working further on seam positioning,” a BCCI insider said on Tuesday.

The World Test Championship final in June 2023 was Shami’s last Test appearance. Since his return post-recovery from the ankle and knee injury, Shami has featured in just one red-ball game: a Ranji Trophy match for Bengal last November.

However, his limited-overs appearances since then also comprise a fair amount of 50-over-a-side contests, including Team India’s triumphant Champions Trophy campaign this year, where he was the team’s joint-highest wicket-taker with spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

“Given Shami’s experience and skills as a fast bowler, alongside some of the spells he has bowled in Test cricket, he’ll be just as important as Bumrah in England. The conditions there, too, will be aiding him.

“If his fitness doesn’t bug him, I’m sure he’ll do well in this Test series. A lot will depend on how fit he is,” former national selector Salil Ankola told The Telegraph.

Shami would only hope his dodgy knee doesn’t become a spoiler again in the coming days. Like Bumrah, Shami’s workload will also

be massive during the England Tests. Before that, though, Shami’s fitness

could be a point of discussion before the selectors finalise the squad.

“Just as it won’t be too easy for Bumrah to feature in all five Tests in England, the same could be said about Shami, given his fitness,” the Board insider added.

Assuming he will be picked for the England tour, Shami’s performance against Ben Stokes and Co. may determine his Test future too. The focus could shift to the younger pacers if he doesn’t have a good series.

“If Shami remains fit, he’ll again prove to be an asset,” Ankola stated.

“There are some home Test matches after England, for which he may not be urgently required. Lately, though, Shami looks in shape and, more importantly, fitter. He’s eager to go to England and make a statement,” former India keeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta emphasised.