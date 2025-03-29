‘We are getting worried…’ RCB fan page’s jibe at Rayudu goes viral; ex-CSK batter responds

A Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan page took a dig at former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu after CSK’s 50-run defeat to RCB on Friday.

Rayudu, who has often been vocal in his support for CSK and has taken jabs at RCB, became the subject of online banter.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Instagram fan page of the Bengaluru-based franchise posted: “We are getting worried. A certain member on the panel has been found missing online for the last two hours. If anyone has any knowledge about it, please reach out. We hope Ambati Rayudu is doing okay.”

Rayudu, a commentator with broadcaster Jiostar, reshared the post on his Instagram story.

"Hahahaha good one .. @rcbfans.official. This is exactly how banter is supposed to be. You guys have a great team this year and you can hope for the best ," he wrote.

Rayudu on CSK fans’ ‘obsession’ with Dhoni

Rayudu also commented on what he called CSK fans' "strange" obsession with MS Dhoni, suggesting it may not always be in the franchise’s best interests.

"It is quite strange, and I don't think it actually serves the game well. It is quite daunting if you're a newcomer. It's quite loud. The support is phenomenal. But, as you go on and play, then you realise they are MS Dhoni fans before they are CSK fans," Rayudu told ESPNcricinfo.

"He's rightly named Thala and has been calling the shots in CSK. People are madly in awe and in love with what he's done for the franchise," he added.

RCB breaks 17-year Chennai jinx

RCB’s victory on Friday ended a 17-year drought at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, marking their second win at the venue since IPL 2008.

Batting first, RCB posted 196 for 7, with Rajat Patidar top-scoring with 51 off 32 balls. Phil Salt (32 off 16) and Devdutt Padikkal (27 off 14) provided quick runs, while Tim David’s late cameo (22* off 8) propelled RCB past the 190-mark.

RCB’s disciplined bowling attack, led by Josh Hazlewood (3 for 21) and Noor Ahmad (3 for 36), kept CSK batters in check, while Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone claimed two wickets each.