Sunday, 02 March 2025

Vidarbha clinch third Ranji Trophy title after first-innings lead against Kerala

Vidarbha had made 379 in their first innings and took a crucial 37-run leasd by bowling out Kerala for 342

PTI Published 02.03.25, 03:22 PM
Vidarbha's batters Karun Nair and Danish Malewar run between the wickets during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final cricket match between Kerala and Vidarbha, at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium

Vidarbha's batters Karun Nair and Danish Malewar run between the wickets during the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final cricket match between Kerala and Vidarbha, at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium

Vidarbha won their third Ranji Trophy title, courtesy their first innings lead in the final against Kerala as the summit clash ended in a draw on the fifth and final day, here Sunday.

The match ended in a draw after Vidarbha reached 375 for 9 in their second innings. Vidarbha had made 379 in their first innings and took a crucial 37-run leasd by bowling out Kerala for 342.

Vidarbha had earlier won the competition in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

