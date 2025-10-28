Temba Bavuma’s return a major boost to South Africa ahead of tough India tour

South Africa have Temba Bavuma, their regular captain, back to lead the side on the two-Test tour of India, beginning at Eden Gardens on November 14. Bavuma, under whose leadership the Proteas won the 2023-25 cycle of the World Test Championship, missed the recent two-Test series in Pakistan as he was recovering from a calf strain.

He will not play in any of the white-ball matches in Pakistan this week but will be playing for South Africa A in a first-class game against India A in Bengaluru before joining the Test squad.

In terms of the batting group, Bavuma’s inclusion is the only change from the squad that drew 1-1 in Pakistan, coming at the expense of middle-order batsman David Bedingham, who did not play either of the games.

Avoiding a series defeat in tough conditions in Pakistan should add to the visitors’ confidence as they get ready for the India Tests. But the inspirational Bavuma’s comeback ahead of the gruelling tour should strengthen their mindset, which is key for all teams that tour this part of the world.

Head coach Conrad Shukri understands how tough the series will be for his wards. However, he has faith in the character shown by the players after losing the first Test against Pakistan.

“We are anticipating a similar challenge in India, and many of the players who stood up in Pakistan will again be key for us. Pakistan was a squad effort, and India will demand the same. Every player has a role to play in ensuring we remain competitive in what is

always a tough place to tour,” Shukri said.

However, the Proteas will have to keep their fingers crossed over the Eden pitch. The conditions here could be a little cooler in mid-November, when the Test begins, than it is now.

BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee is likely to arrive on November 7 to oversee the preparation of the Eden surface, before chief curator Ashish Bhowmick joins him a few days later. The end product, following their inputs, could well make matters interesting.