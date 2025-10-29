Suryakumar Yadav relishes headache over choices for XI

Suryakumar Yadav is not perturbed by too many options while choosing the squad but finds it challenging. He said on Tuesday that the players understand the team’s needs and have their focus on one simple goal: to win matches.

“It’s a good headache to have so many options... fast bowlers, spinners,” Surya said ahead of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the top to No. 7, everyone is flexible; anyone can bat anywhere. It is a little difficult during squad selection, but in this team, the atmosphere is such that

everyone knows that the goal is to win.

“If we want to win the match, then never mind the combination. So, even if someone has done well in the last two matches, but he is not fitting in the combination for the next game — for example, if we want to play an extra spinner or play an all-rounder instead of a fast bowler — the player understands. We have reached that situation.

“See, only 11 people can play, 15 cannot play, but according to me, anyone can get an opportunity at any time,” Surya said.

“In the Asia Cup, Rinku Singh did not get the opportunity till the final, but he got a chance at such a time, when he needed 3-4 runs to win and he hit the boundary. I keep telling everyone to keep preparing and you never know when your opportunity can come. It can come in an important game; anything can happen.”

The team is happy that Jasprit Bumrah will be part of the attack after being rested for the ODI series.

“As you saw in the Asia Cup, he took the responsibility of bowling two overs minimum in the Powerplay,” Surya said, “It is good that he is raising his hand. It is going to be a good challenge against the Aussies in the Powerplay.

“The way he has played his cricket for the last so many years, he has kept himself right on the top, and he knows how to prepare for a good series. He knows how to come and play cricket here.”