Super show from Lucknow Super Giants as Marsh, Pooran star in win over Gujarat Titans

Mitchell Marsh (117 off 64 balls) smashed his maiden IPL hundred, while Nicholas Pooran (56 not out off 27 balls) produced a trademark knock that laid the foundation of Lucknow Super Giants’ 33-run win over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Courtesy of the 121-run second-wicket stand between Marsh and Pooran, which came in less than nine overs, the Super Giants posted a massive 235/2 after being put in. In reply, Sherfane Rutherford (38 off 22 balls) and M. Shahrukh Khan (57 off 29 balls) stitched a counterattacking 86-run stand for the fourth wicket to bring the Titans — wearing a lavender jersey — back into the contest.

That didn’t prove to be enough, though, as all that the Titans could manage was 202/9.

Already eliminated from the playoffs race following their loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game, the Super Giants had nothing much to gain from this match. However, finishing on a good note is certainly a consolation for Rishabh Pant and Co.

For the Titans, who are already through to the playoffs, they need to win their final league-phase clash in order to keep alive their hopes of a top-2 finish.

The Motera pitch, as it has been right through the season, was a belter once again. That said, the bowling effort from most of the Titans’ bowlers was quite ordinary.

Such sloppy effort with the ball, even from their experienced and seasoned bowlers, may go on to hurt the Shubman Gill-led side in the business end of the tournament.

Quality hitting

Even against the Sunrisers, Marsh and Aiden Markram had taken the side off to a fantastic start, hammering 115 in just over 10 overs. On this occasion, after Lucknow were put into bat, the duo again forged 91 at a run rate of just above nine runs an over before the South African perished off left-arm spinner Sai Kishore.

But this time, the flow in Marsh’s innings wasn’t affected as Pooran was on the ball right away, getting off the mark with a maximum off the first ball he faced. Thanks to Pooran’s fluency, Marsh was able to play the game he’s comfortable with.

What stood out was his carnage against the Titans’ spin ace Rashid Khan, who was carted for a couple of maximums and three boundaries in the 12th over. Rashid conceded as many as 25 off his very first over.

That both Marsh and Pooran kept unleashing the big strokes in tandem made the going even tougher for the Titans’ bowling group. Praised for some of his moves and calls, skipper Gill, too, appea­red a bit rattled at times, given the command with which Marsh and Pooran batted during their century-plus stand.

Marsh finished with 10 fours and eight sixes, while Pooran hit four boundaries and five maximums.

Not quite able to clear the ground successfully in Lucknow’s last game, Pooran ensured he made up for that. Such was his confidence in his six-hitting ability that he even refused a single to Marsh in the 15th over.

Mohammed Siraj tried to rile Pooran up in his final over. And, Pooran hit him for a six and a four in a fitting retort.

O’Rourke strikes

A late entrant this season, Will O’Rourke struck at crucial phases and picked up key wickets too to finish with 3/27, conceding only three boundaries. The supremely in-form Sai Sudharsan was the New Zealand quick’s first victim, inducing a mistimed stroke from the Titans’ opener and Impact Player.

In his final spell, O’Rourke accounted for both Rutherford and finisher Rahul Tewatia in the 17th over to turn the game completely in Lucknow’s favour. Avesh Khan, though expensive, did well to dismiss Gill and Shahrukh.

Credit has to be given to left-arm quick Akash Singh too, who, in his second appearance this season, bowled a fine slow inswinger to dismiss the dangerous Jos Buttler.