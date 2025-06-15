Standing tall at Lord’s: Temba Bavuma leads South Africa to historic World Test Championship win

Temba Bavuma, his 5 feet 4 inches frame notwithstanding, stood tall at Lord’s on Saturday. Not just for his cricket, but for the words he chose to honour his team, it’s triumph and, more important, his nation.

Burdened for decades with the heavy tag of ‘chokers’, Bavuma’s South Africa did not take any shortcuts to glory. In the toughest of formats, they challenged the best — Australia were the defending champions and hadn’t lost a single series in the 2023-25 WTC cycle — and at the end of it all, emerged victorious.

Bavuma was in the thick of it all. His 66 of 134 balls in South Africa’s chase of 282 was precious. And the fact that he limped almost all through his innings because of a hamstring strain, made his effort even more priceless.

The win, the skipper hoped, would silence the doubters. “We got ourselves into the final, there were doubters on the route we took, this win squashes that. It’s been a special couple of days... at some points it felt like we were in SA. We prepared hard, we came in with a lot of belief and a lot of doubters. Glad we played well,” Bavuma said at the post-match presentation.

Bavuma also recounted the repeated heartbreaks they suffered as a team and how it hardened their will. “We’ve been relentless, getting to the doorstep consistently and experienced heartache... the sun’s been with us. Hopefully, this win is one of many.

“A special moment for us and people back home, probably it will sink in in a couple of days. The energy was there, I think us, as a team, have been wanting this.”

The captain also had a message for the “people back home”. “Here’s an opportunity for us as a nation, divided as we are, to unite. You can be rest assured, we’ll celebrate as one."

Those were great words in a great moment for South Africa as a nation.

A teary-eyed Keshav Maharaj, the lone specialist spinner in the team, echoed his captain. “It’s special, it’s an honour to lift the cup for everyone out here and back home. It’s what the country’s about, the unity among everyone in the last five days. We’re very grateful, as a team, as a nation, as a proud country.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins was graceful in defeat and congratulated the winners. “Aiden (Markram) and Temba didn’t give us a chance. SA showed why they’re here and are deserved winners.”