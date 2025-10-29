MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 29 October 2025

Shreyas Iyer stable following emergency spleen surgery in Australia

The ODI vice-captain remained in the intensive care unit for a couple of days but has since been moved out. His condition is 'stable' and he is 'on the road to recovery'

Our Special Correspondent Published 29.10.25, 10:29 AM
Shreyas Iyer falls while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer falls while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. Getty Images

Shreyas Iyer underwent an emergency medical procedure at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney after suffering a laceration to the spleen during the final ODI.

The ODI vice-captain remained in the intensive care unit for a couple of days but has since been moved out. His condition is “stable” and he is “on the road to recovery”. The medical procedure was done to stop the internal bleeding, sources told The Telegraph.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is understood that Shreyas will remain under observation in the hospital for a few more days before returning home. His family members are expected to join him in Sydney.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a release on Tuesday.

“The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery...”

An update was also shared by Suryakumar Yadav.

“We spoke to him at least on the first day when we got to know that he had an injury. I called him first. Then I found out that he did not have a phone. So I called the physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable. On the first day, I don’t know how, but he was looking good. We have been talking for two days now. He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable,” Surya said on the eve of the first T20I in Canberra.

“There is also a doctor there, so it is looking good.He is talking. Everything is normal. He said he will take care of himself for a few more days. But he has been replying, talking to everyone, so it is good.”

RELATED TOPICS

One Day International (ODI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Centre’s draft labour policy sparks row for invoking Manusmriti and ancient texts

Experts and trade unions criticise the Centre’s new labour policy for using Hindu scriptures as reference while ignoring key issues like fair wages, job security and workers’ rights
Raghavendra Pratap Singh
Quote left Quote right

The days of Akhilesh Yadav have gone. Under Yogiji, Hindus don’t need to fear anybody

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT