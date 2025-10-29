Shreyas Iyer stable following emergency spleen surgery in Australia

Shreyas Iyer underwent an emergency medical procedure at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney after suffering a laceration to the spleen during the final ODI.

The ODI vice-captain remained in the intensive care unit for a couple of days but has since been moved out. His condition is “stable” and he is “on the road to recovery”. The medical procedure was done to stop the internal bleeding, sources told The Telegraph.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is understood that Shreyas will remain under observation in the hospital for a few more days before returning home. His family members are expected to join him in Sydney.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a release on Tuesday.

“The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery...”

An update was also shared by Suryakumar Yadav.

“We spoke to him at least on the first day when we got to know that he had an injury. I called him first. Then I found out that he did not have a phone. So I called the physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable. On the first day, I don’t know how, but he was looking good. We have been talking for two days now. He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable,” Surya said on the eve of the first T20I in Canberra.

“There is also a doctor there, so it is looking good.He is talking. Everything is normal. He said he will take care of himself for a few more days. But he has been replying, talking to everyone, so it is good.”