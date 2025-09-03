Search for jersey sponsor continues, BCCI floats tender after Dream11 exit

India will go into the Asia Cup without a jersey sponsor after Dream11 decided to end its contract with the BCCI last month.

This follows the government's ban on real money gaming companies under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The BCCI's attempt to rope in an interim sponsor for the tournament has failed to evoke any response.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BCCI on Tuesday floated a tender for the jersey sponsorship of the team by releasing an invitation for expression of interest for the lead sponsorship rights. The last date to purchase the expression of interest is September 12 and the deadline to submit a bid is September 16.

The BCCI has said that gaming, betting, crypto and tobacco companies will not be eligible to bid. Athleisure and sportswear manufacturers, banking, financial companies, non-alcoholic cold beverages, fans, mixer grinders, safety locks and insurance companies will also not be eligible since there could be a conflict with the existing sponsors.

Dream11's contract with the Board contained an exit clause to account for such government regulations. The contract was until 2026 and was worth ₹358 crore.

This is not the first time such an instance has taken place. In 2019, Oppo withdrew three years before its contract was to end. Byju's replaced them before Dream11 made a successful bid in 2023.