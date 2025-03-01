Rohit Sharma should leave on his own terms, says Michael Clarke

Rohit Sharma’s future in international cricket may well appear uncertain after the ongoing Champions Trophy, but Michael Clarke believes the India captain will leave on his own terms.

Speaking virtually at a programme at the Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club on Friday, the former Australia captain said: “I think it’s up to Rohit.

“A lot of these senior players in all teams, not just India, have given so much to their countries, played for such a long period of time andhad so much success. So, you like to see them leave on their own terms.

“If Rohit feels like he has had enough, then he has that option to retire. If he wants to continue, then I think he’s certainly still in good enough form to keep playing.”

A century against England and aggressive starts versus Bangladesh and Pakistan helped Rohit regain a fair bit of rhythm following a forgettable Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Clarke backed Rohit to carry on with this rhythm, which could be vital for India to go the distance in this Champions Trophy.

“He’s back in form, no doubt about it. I think that 100 he made in India (in Cuttack) before the Champions Trophy showed he’s certainly hitting the ball well.

“He’s got an important role, particularly in those conditions. He has got to play with that aggressive intent. He has got to maximise the Powerplay. I wouldn’t be surprised if India were to win the Champions Trophy and Rohit Sharma is the leading runscorer,” the 2015 World Cup-winning skipper emphasised.

Clarke, though, sounded quite confident about India winning this ICC tournament. “I think Australia will be in the final and they’ll be playing India. I want Australia to win, but I actually think India are going to win the Champions Trophy,” he said.

“They’re the best and the No.1 team in the world at the moment. The fact that they’re playing in Dubai, where if they do make the final, that’s where the final will be. Those conditions really suit their team. Three wonderful spinners, in conditions that are probably a little bit slower-paced than that of Pakistan.

“So, I think it’ll be an Australia-India final andIndia will win by one run,” Clarke added.

The two-time World Cup winner was also effusive in his pr­aise for Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 100 against Pakistan last Sunday. “The great players always seem to stand up when they’re under pressure or when the team needs them the most.

“I love seeing him (Kohli) at nets. It was an hour-and-a-half before that he started training the day before that Pakistan game. That shows there were areas he wanted to work on. It also shows how important it is for him to still go out there and make runs. And he batted like a genius,” Clarke said.

Talking about Shubman Gill, who’s in supreme ODI form at present, Clarke feels it’s “a matter of time” before the top-order batsman starts dominating across all formats. “He’s a wonderful player and he complements this Indian top order.

“I think having Rohit Sharma at the top with Gill allows him to play his natural game. They bat well together. Then the experience of Virat coming in at No.3, I think they complement each other really well. It’s just a matter oftime before he dominatesall three formats. He’s confident in the way he plays and has got all the shots. So yeah, I’m not surprised.”