'One of India’s 12 players is Mohsin Naqvi': Reactions pour in before India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final

India will take on Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 today, a fixture that has drawn strong reactions from political leaders.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the decision to play, saying it was “very bad for India and Pakistan to play a match in such an environment” and questioning the impact on nationalism.

"When it comes to terrorism, the citizens of India don't want to keep any connections with Pakistan. The way the vermillion of 26 women was wiped off, we did an Operation Sindoor for that. Money is a significant factor here. Even if rivers of blood flow, we will play cricket. However, this time, people don't want to see the match even on their TV," Raut said.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar suggested that the Indian government should make a formal policy decision on whether to play against Pakistan.

"We will have to decide first that we will not participate in any tournament in which Pakistan will participate; this decision will need to be made by the Indian government," Anwar said.

Family members of players expressed their support.

Raj Kumar Sharma, father of Abhishek Sharma, said, “It is a matter of pride for us that our son is playing for the country. We have taught him that the nation comes first, and to play for the country first.”

Kuldeep Yadav’s uncle Janardan Yadav wished the team well but noted that Pakistan could be better prepared despite earlier losses.

"No matter the number of wickets (Kuldeep Yadav) takes, we just pray that it will be effective for the team. We will speak to him after the match," he said.

Coaches of key players underlined India’s preparedness. Rinku Singh’s coach, Masooduz-Zafar Amini, called the match “high-voltage” and said India is likely to win.

Kuldeep Yadav’s childhood coach Kapil Pandey highlighted the team’s strong batting and bowling line-up, including Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, and Axar Patel.

Harbhajan Singh predicted an Indian win: "Today India will win and we all will celebrate."

Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan noted that Pakistan may feel more pressure than India. "India is playing with 12 players. One of our 12 players is Mohsin Naqvi, who is putting pressure on the Pakistan players," Wassan said.

Former India player Nayan Mongia said the Indian team is favored, highlighting its strong batting and bowling, while cautioning against overconfidence.

"The only thing that can go against them is the law of averages. All players should ensure they don’t get overconfident and continue to play with the same confidence and approach," Mongia said.