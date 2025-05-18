On 15 points now, Punjab Kings clear about priorities as playoff push continues in Jaipur

The way Punjab Kings were going against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala before tension

along the India-Pakistan border called the IPL off for a week, they had every chance of having a foot in the playoffs already.

On 15 points now, if they beat the already eliminated Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday, Punjab will certainly have that advantage of being even closer to the last-four stage. That’s their priority now.

Given the scenario for Punjab, two wins from hereon will guarantee them a playoffs qualification. They may sneak through with one victory too, provided they get help from a few other results.

With Australians Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis not returning, Punjab may give an IPL debut to their countrymate Mitchell Owen, whose exploits in the Big Bash League as a middle-order batter grabbed the franchise’s attention. Even New Zealand quick Kyle Jamieson may get to feature in the XI, coming in as a replacement for compatriot Lockie Ferguson.

The focus will also be on Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer. Successful in terms of both batting and captaincy, being even more consistent will further strengthen his position in Indian cricket.

Punjab would only hope their bowling group doesn’t mess it up on a batting-friendly Jaipur pitch.

For the Royals, regular skipper Sanju Samson is likely to return after being ruled out for three weeks due to a side strain. In Samson’s absence, teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi had opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal and had impressed, particularly with his century against the Gujarat Titans. It appears Suryavanshi will continue to open with Jaiswal, while Samson could go in at No.3.