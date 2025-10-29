Mohammed Shami's reminder to selectors: There's still cricket left in me

When Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla uttered a cryptic comment, “Ab toh le lo...”, with Mohammed Shami seated beside him, one could not help but think it was in support of the seamer and was directed towards the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection panel.

This was on Tuesday, at Eden Gardens, after Shami’s 5/38 guided Bengal to a 141-run win over Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy.

Besides playing a leading role in Bengal’s victories in both their Ranji Trophy matches so far, Shami, with his overall figures of 15/157 from 68 overs from these games, has certainly made a statement before the national selectors before they get down to finalise the India squad for the two home Tests against South Africa. If Shami’s 7/75 against Uttarakhand and winning the Man-of-the-Match award was a strong statement, he served an even stronger reminder with match figures of 8/82 against Gujarat.

The 35-year-old pacer ran in hard ball after ball on Tuesday to earn those wickets on a most unresponsive surface. It was his third spell on Tuesday — 4-1-8-4 — which drove Bengal towards victory.

Shami was bitterly disappointed with the slow pitch and had also complained to the CAB secretary. But on Tuesday, he simply showed how to bowl on such a track.

One may argue that he hasn’t yet bowled against strong batting units, but Shami’s seven-wicket match haul in the opener against Uttarakhand had also come on an extremely flat, slow track. This underlines that despite having played very little red-ball cricket since his comeback after ankle and knee injuries, Shami still has it in him to deliver the goods irrespective of the surface. His lethal reverse-swing is as good as anybody’s.

“The way Shami executed the reverse swing was great to watch,” acknowledged former chief selector Chetan Sharma, who was at the Eden for commentary. “Also, if his fitness was an issue, he just would not have been able to bowl so many overs in these two matches and pick up wickets,” Sharma said.

Shami may be available for Bengal’s next game, against Tripura in Agartala from Saturday. If he plays there, Shami, with the number of overs he bowls in his third successive red-ball appearance in as many weeks, will again be able to prove his fitness to the doubters.

“This is our job, which is to make use of all the opportunities at our disposal. Rest depends on luck. As for playing for the country, everyone wants to... I too am ready,” Shami said later.

Whether Shami goes on to make an India comeback or not, he’s “feeling really good” at present, especially after the “difficult, painful period” following his surgery.

“It was a difficult, painful period when I was out of the field because of injuries after the (2023) World Cup. On return, I played one Ranji game (last season), the domestic white-ball matches, Champions Trophy, the IPL, Duleep Trophy and then these two games. Looking at my current rhythm, I do believe there’s still cricket left in me.

“After surgery, each and every step felt difficult. But after this game, I’m feeling really good.”

For Shami, there’s no harm in starting afresh to make an India comeback despite all the success he has had in international cricket. “But yes, there shouldn’t be any delay over anything,” he remarked.

People who matter in Indian cricket must be listening.